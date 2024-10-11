AEW Rampage results (10/11): Powell’s review of Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, The Butcher vs. The Beast Mortos, Kris Statlander and Lance Archer in action

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage (Episode 166)

Taped October 8, 2024 in Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena

Aired October 11, 2024 on TNT

Excalibur welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary by Tony Schiavone and Jeff Jarrett. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer….. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly made their entrance while their opponents were already inside the ring…

1. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. O’Reilly went for a crossarm breaker on Bennett, who blocked it. Cassidy kicked Bennett’s arm, allowing O’Reilly to lock in the hold. Bennett reached the ropes heading into a break. [C]

Late in the match, O’Reilly put Bennett in a guillotine. Taven tried to break it up, but Cassidy hit him with an Orange Punch. Bennett tapped out.

Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly beat Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in roughly 10:00.

After the match, Cassidy and O’Reilly offered handshakes, which Taven and Bennett accepted…

Powell’s POV: A solid match with the expected outcome. It’s weird seeing Taven and Bennett shaking hands again. By the way, I’m filling in for Don Murphy, who clearly took the night off to get revenge for my Minnesota Vikings beating his New York Jets last weekend.

Renee Paquette interviewed TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Kamille. Mone said she was still feeling the pain from her match on Dynamite. Mone said she needed to hop on a private jet. Mone said Kamille would be sticking around and watching closely…

“The Acclaimed” Anthony Bowens and Max Caster made their entrance. Caster started his rap, but “MxM Collection” Mace Madden and Mansoor attacked him and Bowens from behind. Mansoor got a mic and said now The Acclaimed see what happens when Daddy Ass isn’t around to protect them. Mansoor said The Acclaimed took their Grand Slam fashion show away from them. Mansoor said they would face The Acclaimed at WrestleDream and take their spots. Mansoor said they would have a special surprise as a third man in their corner at WrestleDream…

A Kris Statlander video promo aired. She asked if you’ve ever lost who you were somewhere along the way. Statlander said that happened to her and everything went wrong when Mercedes Mone showed up. Statlander said her best friend (Willow Nightingale) became obsessed with Mone. Statlander said let Stokely Hathaway get in her ear and she was led down the wrong path. Statlander said she didn’t know who she was, but she did what she needed to do. Statlander said she’s coming for Mone and the TBS Title… [C]

Paquette spoke with Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Rocky Romero. Paquette noted that Romero was about to face Bryan Keith. Romero said he was pissed that The Learning Tree labeled him a lackey. O’Reilly said Mark Briscoe wasn’t there and he needed a word of the day. Romero said the word of the day was that they would stay backstage and he would go handle business…

2. Kris Statlander vs. Amira. Statlander’s entrance was televised while Amira was already inside the ring. Kamille was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Statlander dominated the match and won with Friday Night Fever…

Kris Statlander beat Amira in roughly 1:00.

Powell’s POV: A basic squash match. I’m happy she tried to explain it, but I still wish Statlander would have shown some sign that she realized the error of her ways and then turned babyface rather than just reverting to a babyface role out of the blue.

Backstage, Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho and asked him why he’s made things so personal with Mark Briscoe. Jericho said the thing that’s personal to him is his legacy. Jericho ran through some of his highlights and said no one has more of an impact over generations than he has. Jericho said the word of the day is humble, which Briscoe needs to be. Jericho said he would humble Briscoe. Jericho said if he’s getting inside Briscoe’s head, that’s what he does…

3. The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher. Both entrances were televised. Roderick Strong sat in on commentary. The Butcher was on the offensive heading into a break a few minutes into the match. [C] Mortos hit a late backbreaker. Mortos went up top and hit what the broadcast team described as a flying headbutt before scoring the pin. Strong applauded afterward. Jake Roberts was shown nodding in approval while watching a backstage monitor…

The Beast Mortos beat The Butcher in roughly 8:00.

Backstage, Paquette interviewed Harley Cameron, who blamed Anna Jay for Saraya’s loss to Willow Nightingale. Cameron said it was an anything goes match and Jay could have been that anything. Cameron said Jay went to Stardom and is now too big for them…

Powell’s POV: Cameron is routinely entertaining on the mic. She’s good as an undercard comedy heel, but I hope can she evolve into a money drawing act.

4. Lance Archer vs. Matt Brannigan. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Archer dominated and hit the Blackout before getting the three count…

Lance Archer defeats Matt Brannigan in roughly 2:00.

Powell’s POV: Another squash. Honestly, I’ll take brief squash matches over highly predictable Rampage matches that overstay their welcome.

Backstage, Jake Roberts delivered a promo while Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos stood by. Roberts said he’s been all over the world and wrestled everyone from Andre the Giant to Hulk Hogan. Roberts said he never cared about rules. He looked at his trio. “Matadors? Maybe. Maybe ninjas, who knows?” Roberts said they are hungry. Roberts said rules are meant to be broken like bones. Rush delivered his catchphrase and they all did the LFI fist pose… [C]

Powell’s POV: They should really avoid having Rush stand next to Roberts. Rush normally looked like a tall guy, but he’s several inches shorter than Roberts. He stepped forward to deliver his catchphrase and didn’t look so small, so perhaps it’s just as simple as having Roberts stand a couple steps behind him. Ninjas?

Anna Jay was interviewed by Paquette on the interview set. Jay said she’s never been friends with Harley Cameron and they only teamed together once. She said she wasn’t going to run out and help two women who wouldn’t spit on her if she was on fire. Jay said she heard Cameron wants to kick ass. “Just a heads up, this ass kicks back,” Jay said…

Powell’s POV: Anna Jay’s ass has feet? Odd closing line aside, Jay’s delivery has really improved.

Entrances for the main event took place…

5. Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith. Romero was posing on the ropes when Keith pulled him down and attacked him to start the match. Schiavone announced that Tony Khan(!) just told him that The Acclaimed vs. MxM Collection and Harley Cameron vs. Anna Jay was added to the WrestleDream pre-show.

Both wrestlers were at ringside when Romero jumped off the ring steps and was caught by Keith, who hit an exploder suplex. [C] Late in the match, Romero hit a suicide dive on Keith. Romero rolled Keith back inside the ring. The referee decided to verbally scold Keith for some reason and missed it when Big Bill came out, attacked Romero, and threw him back inside the ring. Keith hit Diamond Dust on Romero and then pinned him.

Bryan Keith defeats Rocky Romero in roughly 10:00.

After the match, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly ran out and checked on Romero…

Powell’s POV: A solid match. The outcome didn’t feel as predictable as most Rampage matches. It seems like they are setting up Romero to play a part in the Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho match at WrestleDream.

Overall, I loved it. It was much better than Cats. I’m going to see it again and again. Or it was another “fine if you saw it, fine if you missed it” edition of the seemingly lame duck Rampage series.

Join me for my live review of AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night.