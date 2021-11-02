AEW star Jon Moxley enters an inpatient alcohol treatment program

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. AEW President Tony Khan announced the news on Tuesday night in a statement that can be read below or via Khan’s Twitter page.
Powell’s POV: Moxley and wife Renee Paquette had their first child Nora back in June. Here’s wishing them all the very best during what is obviously a difficult time.
Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.
Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can.
I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.
If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
