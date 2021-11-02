AEW star Jon Moxley enters an inpatient alcohol treatment program

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. AEW President Tony Khan announced the news on Tuesday night in a statement that can be read below or via Khan’s Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: Moxley and wife Renee Paquette had their first child Nora back in June. Here’s wishing them all the very best during what is obviously a difficult time.

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021