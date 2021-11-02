What's happening...

AEW star Jon Moxley enters an inpatient alcohol treatment program

November 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. AEW President Tony Khan announced the news on Tuesday night in a statement that can be read below or via Khan’s Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: Moxley and wife Renee Paquette had their first child Nora back in June. Here’s wishing them all the very best during what is obviously a difficult time.

