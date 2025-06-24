AEW Collision rating for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 426,000 viewers for TNT, ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous week’s Collision episode averaged 397,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating for a Wednesday edition held after Dynamite. The last Saturday episode without the NBA as a lead-in took place on May 17 and averaged 398,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the June 22, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic.