By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG season two premiere averaged 114,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: For comparison’s sake, the season one LFG finale averaged 156,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. The first season aired at 7CT/8ET, while the season two premiere aired at 9CT/10ET.