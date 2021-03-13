WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for the Fastlane go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Edge vs. Jey Uso.

-Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Edge vs. Uso match will be the special enforcer of the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. It’s nice to see WWE advertising matches a week out for both Raw and Smackdown. Here’s hoping that becomes the norm, but I’m not holding my breath. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.