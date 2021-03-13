What's happening...

WWE Fastlane lineup: Third title match announced

March 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Sunday, March 21 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the Edge vs. Jey Uso match on Friday’s Smackdown will become the special enforcer for the WWE Universal Championship match. The Raw brand has yet to announce any matches for the show with only Monday’s go-home show remaining.

