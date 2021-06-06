NWA When Our Shadows Fall lineup: The full card for today’s FITE TV pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The NWA has announced the following matches for today’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view.
-Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Championship.
-Serena Deeb vs. Kamille for the NWA Women’s Championship.
-Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis vs. Crimson and Jax Dane in a three-way for the NWA Tag Titles.
-Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell.
-NWA TV Champion Pope vs. Tyrus in a non-title match.
-JTG vs. Fred Rosser.
-Parrow and Odinson vs. MechaWolf and Bestia 666 vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Sam Rudo and Sal Rinauro in a four-way tag match.
Powell’s POV: The NWA will have some fans in attendance. The pay-per-view is available exclusively through FITE.TV. Join me for my live review beginning at 3CT/4ET.
