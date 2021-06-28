AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the return to Wednesday nights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match (Kingston and Penta will earn a future tag title shot with a win).
-Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Championship.
-MJF vs. Sammy Guevara.
-Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.
Powell’s POV: Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment