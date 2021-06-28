AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the return to Wednesday nights

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in an Eliminator match (Kingston and Penta will earn a future tag title shot with a win).

-Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Championship.

-MJF vs. Sammy Guevara.

-Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

