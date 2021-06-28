Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Thursday’s television show.

-“Team Callis” Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. “Team Dreamer” Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin.

-TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

-Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will focus on the best of Chelsea Green. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.