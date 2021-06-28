WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Match set for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Powell's POV: The show will also feature the followup to Edge attacking Roman Reigns. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.