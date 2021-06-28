What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Match set for Friday’s show

June 28, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature the followup to Edge attacking Roman Reigns. Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

