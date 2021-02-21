WWE Elimination Chamber Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show February 21, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS WWE Elimination Chamber Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Elimination Chamber Poll: Vote for the best match Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz for the WWE Championship McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Styles vs. Orton vs. Kingston vs. Hardy in an EC match for the WWE Title Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an EC match Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles John Morrison vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet vs. Elias in a four-way for a spot in the U.S. Title pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicselimination chamberpro wrestlingwwewwe chamberwwe elimination chamber
Be the first to comment