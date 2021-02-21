WWE Elimination Chamber results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns faces an Elimination Chamber match winner for the WWE Universal Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

Aired February 21, 2021 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show result: John Morrison defeated Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Elias in 7:10 in a four-way match to earn a spot in the U.S. Championship match on the main card.

A video package opened the main card… Pyro shot off on the stage and around the set. Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and credited Triple H with the creation of the match and noted that Eric Bischoff introduced it to the world. Corey Graves checked in as Cole’s color commentator. Greg Hamilton was the ring announcer for the opening match…

1. Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match. Cole and Graves called the match. The four men who started in the pods were introduced, and then Chamber video package aired. Bryan and Cesaro made their entrances as the first two entrants.

Bryan backdropped Cesaro over the top rope onto the covered area outside the ring. Bryan leapt from the top rope and hit Cesaro with a flying knee. Bryan sent Cesaro back inside the ring and then gave him a missile dropkick that led to a pin attempt. Bryan applied an armbar. Cesaro rolled onto him and got a two count, forcing Bryan to release the hold.

Powell’s POV: My hope going into the match was that they would have Bryan or Cesaro go the distance, put up a helluva fight against Reigns, and earn a rematch at Fastlane. I’m not sure if that’s what they have in mind, but it started with the right entrants to start.

The third entrant in the match was King Corbin at 5:25. Corbin went right after Cesaro. Bryan tried to intervene, but Corbin ran him into the steel chains that make up the Chamber wall. Corbin hit both opponents with a Deep Six and covered Bryan for a near fall. Corbin rolled onto Cesaro and covered him for a two count as well.

Corbin picked up Bryan while standing on the outside and then ran his knee into Zayn’s pod. Corbin and Zayn jawed at one another. Corbin shoved Cesaro into Zayn’s pod. “Keep him away from my pod,” Zayn shouted. Corbin wrenched Bryan’s left leg around the ring post and then stood on his neck in front of Uso’s pod.

The fourth entrant was Sami Zayn at 10:30. Corbin went to Zayn’s pod, but Zayn held the door closed. Bryan hit Corbin from behind. “That’s what you get,” Zayn said while laughing at Corbin. Cesaro approached Zayn from the open panel behind him. “What the hell?” Zayn asked before Cesaro roughed him up. Bryan ended up running Zayn into the steel chain wall multiple times.

Zayn rallied and went for a Helluva Kick on Bryan, who moved, causing Zayn to kick Owen’s pod. Corbin superplexed Bryan back into the ring. Zayn DDT’d Cesaro outside the ring, then followed him back inside the ring and covered him for a two count.

Outside the ring, Zayn ran at Cesaro, who hoisted Zayn onto the top of an empty pod. Cesaro followed Zayn onto the pod and worked him over with uppercuts. Zayn climbed the steel chain wall to avoid Cesaro, who followed him and ran his head into the chains. Zayn held on by one arm. Cesaro used the chain roof to pull himself up to deliver a kick that sent Zayn crashing to the outside. A short time later, Cesaro forced Corbin to submit to a Sharpshooter.

King Corbin was eliminated by Cesaro in 17:45.

The fifth entrant was Kevin Owens at 18:15. Zayn tried to tell Owens that “they” don’t want them in the match because they are not the poster boys. Zayn said they should work together like old times. Owens grabbed Zayn and ran him into a pod wall. A short time later, Owens performed cannonballs on each opponent, then asked Uso if he was watching.

Zayn came back with a suplex on Owens. Cesaro performed a Popup Uppercut on Zayn. Bryan hit Cesaro with a running knee. Owens gave Bryan a Popup Powerbomb that left all four men down. Owens got up and had a run of offense on all three men.

The final entrant was Jey Uso at 23:05. Owens went right after Uso and shoved him into the chain wall multiple times. A short time later, Owens performed a moonsault off the top of a pod onto all four opponents. Owens hit Bryan and Cesaro with Stunners. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick on Owens and missed, then Owens gave him a Stunner and pinned him.

Sami Zayn was eliminated by Kevin Owens in 25:30.

Zayn left the pod. Uso closed the door on right arm of Owens, then blasted him with several superkicks. The officials opened the door and freed Owens. Uso threw another superkick and then followed up with a top rope splash and scored the pin.

Kevin Owens was eliminated by Jey Uso in 26:50.

Cesaro and Bryan fought while Uso sold outside the ring. Bryan avoided a Popup Uppercut and caught Cesaro in a backslide for a two count. Bryan threw a kick to the head of Cesaro and covered him for another near fall. Bryan stomped the head of Cesaro several times, then went to the corner for his finisher.

Cesaro cut off Bryan’s running knee, but Bryan dropped him with a kick. Bryan went up top and sold a left knee injury while doing so. Cesaro hit Bryan with several uppercuts, then climbed onto the middle rope and put Bryan on his shoulders. Cesaro performed a gutbuster from the middle rope, then grabbed Bryan by his bad leg and gave him a single leg Swing that Uso broke up with a superkick. Uso went up top and frgosplashed and pinned Cesaro.

Cesaro was eliminated by Jey Uso in 32:50.

Uso performed a frogsplash on Bryan, but only got a two count. Uso went to the top of a pod and went for another splash, but Bryan put his knees up. Bryan blasted Uso with a running knee and then pinned him to win the match…

Daniel Bryan pinned Jey Uso in 34:20 to win the Elimination Chamber and to earn a same night shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: A good Chamber match that followed the formula that I hoped it would. It’s good to see Bryan get a meaningful win again after all the losses he’s taken recently.

The Chamber structure was raised. Bryan was still lying on the mat when Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman made their entrance…

2. Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. Cole told the story that Reigns knew his challenger would be “beaten to hell” inside the Chamber match. Reigns took his usual sweet time getting to the ring despite the circumstances.

Once in the ring, Reigns went for a spear, but Bryan countered into the Yes Lock. Reigns broke free and punched Bryan repeatedly with his gold gloved hand. Reigns powerbombed Bryan. Reigns threw more punches to the head of Bryan. Reigns applied a guillotine submission hold and the referee called for the bell…

Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan in 1:35 to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

After the match, Reigns celebrated his victory. Suddenly, Edge speared him, then pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Edge knelt down with his arms behind his back and said something to Reigns. Edge stood up and looked at the WWE Universal Championship belt. Edge looked down at Reigns and pointed at the WrestleMania sign, then pyro shot off around the sign while the broadcast team hyped Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania…

Powell’s POV: That wasn’t much of a match and they didn’t really go with the story of Bryan putting up a helluva fight before losing, but they can obviously still have a rematch at Fastlane given the circumstances. It would be a terrific match, but it’s going to feel a bit anticlimactic if they do now that Reigns vs. Edge is set for Mania. They’ll have to work hard to make viewers think there’s a chance of Bryan winning and facing Edge instead.

Cole and Graves spoke at ringside about Reigns vs. Edge at WrestleMania. They shifted to talking about Bad Bunny’s involvement in WWE and his appearance on Saturday Night Live…

Backstage, Sonya Deville told Bad Bunny that winning the 24/7 Title was impressive. She started to tell him that she was there if he needed anything, but The Miz interrupted. Miz asked Bunny what he was going there. Bunny pointed out that he’s 24/7 Champion, then asked Miz if he’s a champion. Miz shoved Bunny, who responded with a slap. When Miz turned around, Damian Priest was standing in front of Bad Bunny. Miz left the scene, then Priest and Bunny laughed and shook hands…

3. Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship. Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary. MVP used a single crutch to get to the ring following his knee injury on Raw. Morrison stood back while Lashley dominated Riddle to start. Once Lashley backed off, Morrison attacked Riddle.

Lashley tossed Morrison into the other corner and then performed a shoulder block. Riddle put Lashley in a sleeper, but Lashley shook it off and sent Riddle to ringside. Lashley worked over Morrison and put him in a Torture Rack before running him into the ring post. Riddle took a running leap off the steps and dove at Lashley, who caught him and suplexed him on the floor.

A short time later, Riddle and Morrison decided to work together. The duo roughed up Lashley in a corner of the ring for a moment, but Lashley came right back with a single-arm spinebuster on Morrison, and then he dumped Riddle with a slam. Lashley fist-bumped MVP, then charged at Riddle, who was able to dump Lashley to ringside.

Morrison and Riddle took turns hitting Lashley with moves on the floor. Morrison ran Riddle into the ring post, then threw him back inside the ring and covered him for a two count while Lashley was still down on the floor. Riddle rallied with an offense flurry on Morrison that concluded with a suplex into a bridge for a near fall.

Lashley returned to the ring and was hit with a ripcord knee by Riddle, who followed up with a Floating Bro. Morrison attacked Riddle and then hit Lashley with Starship Pain and covered him for a two count. MVP asked Morrison if he really thought he could beat the All Mighty. Morrison rolled to ringside and argued with MVP, then stole his crutch.

Morrison tried to hit Lashley with the crutch, but Lashley ducked it and put Morrison in the Hurt Lock. Riddle grabbed the crutch and hit Lashley with it twice, then performed Bro Derek on Morrison and pinned him to win the match and the title…

Riddle defeated John Morrison and Bobby Lashley in 8:40 in a Triple Threat to win the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: More domination from Lashley for the majority of the match. I suspect that the idea was to free him of the championship without having him factor into the finish so that he can challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. I suspect that Keith Lee would have won this match had he been able to work this show.

The WrestleMania video aired. We are 48 days away… The broadcast team hyped WrestleMania while a graphic showed the dates and listed it as being available on the Peacock streaming service…

4. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Cole and Graves called the match. Cole officially announced Reigns vs. Edge for WrestleMania. In between entrances, Banks and Belair were interviewed by Kayla Braxton on the Gorilla Position set. Reginald interrupted and praised both women and said they would win the title. He said he would put a bottle of his finest champagne on ice. Belair teased that she might make her WrestleMania decision too.