By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Tamina and Natalya for Friday’s Smackdown television show.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will also be the go-home show for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view that will be held a week from Sunday.