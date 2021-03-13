WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the show featuring the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan contract signing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.01 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.252 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.051 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.028 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.992 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished tied for second in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. Smackdown finished first in the men 18-49 demo. The final Smackdown viewership numbers will be available on Monday.