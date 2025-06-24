WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the June 16 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The June 16 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.7 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 2.9 million global viewership listed for the June 9 episode.

Powell’s POV: The June 16 Raw finished ninth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the week before. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.