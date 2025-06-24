What's happening...

WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the June 16 edition

June 24, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The June 16 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.7 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 2.9 million global viewership listed for the June 9 episode.

Powell’s POV: The June 16 Raw finished ninth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the week before. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.