AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Saturday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido

-Trish Adora vs. Riho

-Matt Sydal vs. Magnus for a spot in the eight-man scramble match at AEW Revolution

-Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Saturday in Springfield, Missouri at Great Southern Bank Arena. The show will air Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.