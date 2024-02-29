AEW media call with Tony Khan, TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will be hosting a media call today at 1CT/2ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Unfortunately, I have an appointment during the call, so I won’t be able to do live updates, but I hope to have a report available later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mike Bailey vs. Steve Maclin. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an A grade in our post show poll from 36 percent of the voters. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C grade for the taped Elimination Chamber go-home show.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-No Leap Year babies? I’m guessing the wrestlers born on February 29 are listed as February 28 or March 1.