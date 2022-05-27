AEW Rampage lineup: Early start time for today’s Double Or Nothing go-home show featuring an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal

-The Young Bucks in action

-Scorpio Sky unveils the new TNT Championship belt

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live today from Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 5:30CT/6:30ET. AEW will also have a Double Or Nothing countdown show on TNT tonight following the NHL Playoff game. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).