WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Karl Anderson, Firebreaker Chip, Tony DeVito, Joy Giovanni

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show includes Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center. The show includes Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L. Fenn Center tonight. NXT does not list matches for its live events.

-NXT is in Melbourne, Florida at Melbourne Auditorium on Saturday.

-WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Erie, Pennsylvania at Erie Insurance Arena with the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler for the u.S. Championship, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, and Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross.

-WWE is holding a Sunday Stunner live event in Binghamton, New York at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena with the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a street fight for the U.S. Title, and Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Birthdays and Notables

-Firebreaker Chip (Curtis Thompson) is 60.

-Tony DeVito is 51.

-Joy Giovanni is 45.

-Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) is 43.