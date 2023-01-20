NXT Level Up spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.
-Nikkita Lyons beat Jakara Jackson
-Damon Kemp over Tank Ledger
-Joe Gacy defeated Odyssey Jones
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.
