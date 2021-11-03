AEW Dynamite in Independence (reports needed), MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Dawn Marie, Zeuxis, Ariane Andrew, Gran Metalik, Andrade, Bronko Nagurski

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show includes Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo. Join me for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. Jake Barnett has the night off, but he will handle Friday’s WWE Smackdown live review.

-MLW Fusion Alpha features the Sea Stars in action. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. My review will be available as the show streams, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Independence and Friday’s AEW Rampage in St. Louis. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-We had a technical glitch with our poll for Friday’s AEW Rampage. I gave the show a B+ grade and especially enjoyed the Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dawn Marie is 51.

-Zeuxis is 33.

-Ariane Andrew, who worked as Cameron in WWE, is 33.

-Gran Metalik is 33.

-Andrade (Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) is 32.

-The late Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was born on November 3, 1908. He died at age 81 on January 7, 1990.