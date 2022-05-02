5/2 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of The Bloodline’s appearance on the brand’s go-home show for WrestleMania Backlash, AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest, The Street Profits and Ezekiel vs. Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens, Miz TV with guest Mustafa Ali

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,510)

Live from Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

Aired May 2, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights aired from Friday’s Smackdown of the contract signing segment that led to the new WrestleMania Backlash match of Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle…

Roman Reigns’ entrance music played. “The Bloodline” faction of Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman made their entrance while the broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary. The Bloodline held up their title belts and then ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Reigns.

Once in the ring, Heyman delivered the “welcome to Monday Night Raw” line. Heyman presented Reigns with the mic. Reigns told North Carolina to acknowledge him. Suddenly, Randy Orton and Riddle entered the ring and put the Usos down with simultaneous RKO’s. Heyman escaped to ringside.

Drew McIntyre’s entrance music played and he headed to the ring, where Reigns showed concern while alone in the ring with Orton and Riddle. McIntyre brought his stupid sword to the ring with him, but let it fall to the floor as he stood on the apron. Orton and Riddle left the ring.

McIntyre entered the ring and worked over Reigns until the Usos returned. Orton and Riddle also came back to fight with the Usos. A group of referees and producers ran in to attempt to restore order heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong opening segment with a lot of star power. The big brawl made for a nice hook heading into the first break.

Coming out of the break, Smith stated that order had been restored. The broadcast team narrated highlights of the opening segment. Saxton hyped that all six men would be in the same building for Friday’s Smackdown and questioned what might happen…

Powell’s POV: Well, that was a deflating post commercial break development. Not only was the ring cleared, but Saxton hyping all six men for Smackdown seemed to suggest that the fun is over for Raw, at least involving those six wrestlers.

Footage aired from “earlier today” of The Street Profits having a red solo cup drink with Ezekiel. Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy showed up. Owens once again accused Ezekiel of being Elias. The Profits led a toast. Owens took Ezekiel’s cup and threw the contents in his face…

1. Ezekiel and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Kevin Owens and “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis. All six men had televised entrances. The babyface trio was in offensive control heading into a break a couple minutes into the match. [C]

Late in the match, Otis performed a fallaway slam that sent Ford over the top rope. Dawkins knocked Otis out of the ring. Owens superkicked Dawkins out of the ring. Ezekiel took Owens down and threw punches at him. Owens escaped to the floor. Moments later, Owens tripped Ezekiel and then Gable caught Ezekiel in a cradle and scored the pin…

Kevin Owens and “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis defeated Ezekiel and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in 9:45.

AJ Styles was shown talking with Kevin Patrick on the backstage interview set… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was good to see Alpha Academy get a rare win. I believe this was their first televised win since late February.

Backstage, AJ Styles spoke about the stipulation that was added to his Raw match with Damian Priest. He said that if he beats Priest, then Priest will be barred from ringside for his WrestleMania Backlash match against Edge. Styles said it would be an uphill battle if he failed to beat Priest tonight…

A video package recapped the drama involving Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville…

Deville told Adam Pearce backstage that she’s done everything by the book. Pearce told her that upper management is investigating her behavior and want to see her perform without any authoritative power. Pearce announced that Deville would team with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley to face Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair. Deville tried to make it a no holds barred match, but Pearce told her that she had no power…

Veer Mahaan made his entrance… [C] The broadcast team hyped the six-woman tag match or later in the show…

Byron Saxton stood in the ring and interviewed Burt Hanson, whom he identified as a Greensboro native. Hanson said Mahaan scared the hell out of him, but he’s dreamed of competing in front of his hometown crowd. He also worked in a plug for a local BBQ joint that he said he works at…

2. Veer Mahaan vs. Burt Hanson. Mahaan destroyed Hanson and finished him off with the Cervical Clutch.

Veer Mahaan defeated Burt Hanson in 1:30.

Afterward, Mahaan continued to assault Hanson and reapplied his submission hold while Hanson was in the ropes.

Powell’s POV: Yes, I did write that match description before the match was finished. I’m digging the squash wins that Mahaan is getting. It will be interesting to see who his first main roster feud will be with when the time comes.

Edge and Damian Priest made their entrance for Priest’s match against AJ styles… [C] Edge delivered a promo in the ring coming out of the break minus the usual lighting. Edge insulted the local fans and heeled on AJ Styles. Edge turned his back to the hard camera and told the live crowd to bring it.

[Hour Two] Edge spoke briefly about the stipulation that was added to the Priest vs. Styles match, but he was interrupted by the entrance of Styles…

3. Damian Priest (w/Edge) vs. AJ Styles. If Styles wins, Priest is barred from ringside for the Styles vs. Edge match WrestleMania Backlash. Styles hit an early flying forearm on Priest at ringside. Styles came up selling shoulder pain to play off his previously established injury. Priest came back by launching Styles into the ring post. [C]