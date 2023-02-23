What's happening...

AEW Revolution lineup: The updated lineup for the March pay-per-view event

February 23, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California at Chase Center.

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Antony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. the winners of a tag team Casino Battle Royale in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death match

-Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho with the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside

Powell’s POV: Jarrett and Lethal won the tag team battle royale on Dynamite to earn the third spot in the AEW Tag Team Title match. AEW will hold a tag team Casino Battle Royale on Wednesday to fill the final spot in that four-way match. AEW events are typically priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom February 23, 2023 @ 9:23 am

    So there having a Texas death match in California..Wow..

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.