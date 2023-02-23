Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s No Surrender go-home show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball for the X Division Championship

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey in a non-title match

-Bully Ray vs. an unnamed opponent in a Beat the Clock Challenge match

-Tommy Dreamer vs. Jason Hotch in a Beat the Clock Challenge match

-Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemora vs. Deaner and Callihan

-Allysin Kay vs. Taya Valkyrie

Powell’s POV: Thursday’s Impact will serve as the go-home show for the No Surrender, which will stream the next night as an online pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Jonathan Gresham. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Jack Price vs. Kevin Knight. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).