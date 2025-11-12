What's happening...

AEW Full Gear lineup: The latest card for next weekend’s pay-per-view card

November 12, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses)

-A Casino Gauntlet match to become the first AEW National Champion

-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match for…

Powell’s POV: Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero is expected to be a pre-show match. WrestleTix reported on Wednesday that the venue is set up for 8,928, and 7,763 have been distributed. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.