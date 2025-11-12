TNA Impact preview: The latest card for Thursday’s live show from Full Sail University

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show via TNAwrestling.com.

-Elijah holds a live concert

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana addresses “the Impact Zone”

-Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan in action

-Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

-Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna

-The System speak

Powell’s POV: This will be TNA’s first event since Bound For Glory. Hopefully, they will add an appealing match. I’m not a match junkie, but I can only get so excited about a live Elijah concert getting the top billing in the preview thus far. Impact will be live on Thursday from Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Check out my live review of this episode, and my same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).