What's happening...

TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Becky Lynch, Drake Maverick, Toa Liona, Art Thomas

January 30, 2025

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the top grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 57 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) is 38.

-Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick (James Curtin) is 42. He has been a member of the WWE creative team since 2022.

-Toa Liona (Bruce Leaupepe) is 34.

-The late “Sailor” Art Thomas (Arthur Thomas) was born on January 30, 1924. He died of cancer at age 79 on March 20, 2003.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.