TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Becky Lynch, Drake Maverick, Toa Liona, Art Thomas

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the top grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 57 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) is 38.

-Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick (James Curtin) is 42. He has been a member of the WWE creative team since 2022.

-Toa Liona (Bruce Leaupepe) is 34.

-The late “Sailor” Art Thomas (Arthur Thomas) was born on January 30, 1924. He died of cancer at age 79 on March 20, 2003.