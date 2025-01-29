Triple H to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be inducted into the WWE Hall Fame. The announcement was made at WWE Headquarters when Nick Khan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Stephanie McMahon surprised Levesque with the news (see the footage below). Levesque was previously inducted as part of the DX faction. The Hall of Fame ceremony is expected to be held on Friday, April 18 in Las Vegas.

Powell’s POV: As if Levesque didn’t already have enough on his plate during WrestleMania weekend, now he has to come up with a speech. Half kidding aside, this looked like a genuinely nice surprise that caught him off guard. Forget about his position in the company, Levesque certainly had a Hall of Fame worthy in-ring career and I look forward to hearing his speech.

.@undertaker & I got him good on his home turf! It is an honor of a lifetime to announce that the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025 is none other than my friend @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/ALmHzuBx48 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 30, 2025