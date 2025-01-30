AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

What's happening...

January 30, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Mid-South Street Fight

-Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty in a three-way for the TNT Championship

-Toni Storm speaks

-Samoa Joe and Hook vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian

-Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena. I will be covering the WWE Royal Rumble, so check out Don Murphy’s review of Collision after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

