AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Mid-South Street Fight
-Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty in a three-way for the TNT Championship
-Toni Storm speaks
-Samoa Joe and Hook vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian
-Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum
Collision was taped on Wednesday in Huntsville, Alabama at VBC Probst Arena.
