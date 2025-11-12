Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mascara Dorada vs. Aeroboy, Diego Hill vs. Cedric Alexander for the UPW Lightweight and UPW International titles

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across seven different recent indy shows.

United Pro Wrestling “Ready or NOT” in New Bern, North Carolina, on May 10, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This match was recently uploaded to YouTube; it is just the one match, not the entire show. The lights are on in this gym, and the crowd was maybe 150.

Diego Hill vs. Cedric Alexander for the UPW Lightweight Title AND the UPW International Title. I was really hoping to see this one when it was announced, so I’m glad it was uploaded. Cedric is pretty thick right now and has a muscle mass advantage, even though I think Hill is an inch taller. Yes, Diego holds two separate singles titles here, and of course, he is now under an MLW contract. They shook hands at the bell. Standing switches to open. They sped it up and traded some armdrags, and Cedric hit some quick kicks; a commentator assured viewers that this is in real time, and not on fast-forward.

Cedric slammed Diego onto the ring apron at 3:30. He dropped him a second time! Cedric hit some chops as they looped the ring. They got back into the ring at 6:30 with Cedric in charge, and he hit some more chops and a basement dropkick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Hill hit a kick in the corner. He tried a rolling pop-up move, but Cedric dropped him with a forearm strike for a nearfall at 8:00. He kept Diego grounded for several minutes. Diego got up and they traded forearm strikes at 11:30. Diego hit a dropkick. Cedric hit a running knee to the jaw. Diego hit a handspring-back-spin kick, and they were both down.

Diego hit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Cedric hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 14:00. Diego fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes. Cedric hit a spinebuster for a nearfall, then a release suplex for a nearfall. Diego hit a dive to the floor. Cedric hit his own dive at 16:30. Diego hit a flip dive over the top rope and crashed onto Cedric. In the ring, Diego hit a springboard forearm and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Diego hit a huracanrana for a nearfall at 18:30 and a spin kick to the jaw in the corner, then his top-rope corkscrew splash for the clean pin. That was every bit as good as I hoped. They hugged afterwards.

Diego Hill defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the UPW Lightweight Title AND the UPW International Title at 19:09.

* Cedric got on the mic and noted it was his first indy match in North Carolina in a decade. He put over Diego. WWE ID prospect Jackson Drake hit the ring and brawled with Diego.

Future of Women’s Wrestling “Once Upon A Brawl” in Maywood, California, at Bricks Sports Bar on October 25, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is an outdoor show adjacent to the tavern; it’s daytime and the sky is clear and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 75. The matches have been uploaded as individual files on YouTube; there is not a single video file with all the matches. I picked out two matches that intrigued me. Unfortunately, we have no commentary.

Vipress vs. Gypsy Mac. Both are regulars on shows in Las Vegas and in California. The crowd was split as these two locked up. Gypsy was in red; Vipress was in mostly white. Vipress hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall. Gypsy hit a basement dropkick and kept Vipress grounded, and she choked her in the ropes. Mac hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:30. Vipress hit a rolling Death Valley Driver into the corner, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Gypsy hit a running stunner for a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Mac hit a spear for a nearfall. Gypsy got a rollup and grabbed the bottom rope for added leverage for the cheap pin.

Gypsy Mac defeated Vipress at 6:16.

Jazmin Allure vs. Fallyn Grey for the FWW Ladies Night Out Title. Allure has appeared in AEW several times, and I’ve seen her most recently on the Dustin Rhodes student shows from Texas. Grey is a fallen angel character with big goth wings; think Christopher Daniels if he were a 21-year-old woman, and she barked at the crowd before the bell. They had an intense lockup at the bell, and the crowd was 100% behind the pink-clad Allure, so Grey slapped her in the face! Allure hit a stiff kick to the spine. Allure swore at her in Spanish. Fallyn applied a half-crab in the ropes at 2:00, and Allure fell to the floor. Grey hit some chops as they looped the ring.

In the ring, Grey hit a spinebuster for a nearfall and stomped her in the corner and hit the Last Supper (Bronco Buster) at 4:00. She hit a lungblower to the back for a nearfall, and she kept Jazmin grounded. She tied Allure in the ropes and licked her cheek, then hit a 619. She kicked Allure and shouted, “Bow! Kneel!” Allure fired up and hit some clotheslines. Jazmin hit a top-rope crossbody block at 8:00, and she tied Grey in a crossface on the mat. Grey twisted the left leg and switched to an ankle lock, but Allure reached the ropes. Allure hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Grey hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 10:30, and she screamed at the ref for a perceived slow count. Jazmin tied her in a crossface, and Grey tapped out. Good action.

Jazmin Allure defeated Fallyn Grey to retain the FWW Ladies Night Out Title at 11:15.

New Texas Pro “7 Year Anniversary Show” In Baytown, Texas, at the Baytown Community Center on Sunday, November 9, 2025 (IWTV)

* This is a plain convention center room and the crowd was maybe 150.

LaBron Kozone vs. Stephen Wolf. This match actually opened the show; I thought it would be the main event! Wolf had his New Texas Pro Tag Title belt to open. Standing switches to open; Kozone (think Trick Williams but in his early 30s) is bigger. They traded rollups with Kozone getting a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a hard clothesline and put Wolf in a headlock on the mat. They traded chops as the commentator talked about what a huge year Kozone has had in Deadlock Pro. Wolf hit a dropkick and was fired up. He tried a crossbody block, but LaBron caught him and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 4:00.

Kozone hit a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall. He tied Wolf in an Octopus Stretch, and he twisted the right wrist and fingers. He hit a spinning back fist, and he went for a senton at 7:30, but Wolf got his knees up to block it. Wolf hit a moonsault press on a standing Kozone, then a rolling forearm. He hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes, and Wolf hit a jumping knee, then a superkick; Kozone popped up and hit an enzuigiri.

Wolf hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly at 10:00 for a nearfall. They fought on the top rope and both crashed back-first on the mat and were both down. Kozone hit a Burning Hammer and a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a believable nearfall. They got up and traded kicks. Wolf hit a Rebound Lariat, then a top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. That was fantastic, but I did expect the local star to win. They shook hands afterwards, and Kozone bowed to Wolf.

Stephen Wolf defeated LaBron Kozone at 12:36.

Charity King vs. Jada Stone for the ASE Women’s Title. King (think Piper Niven in size) is maybe an inch taller and has the weight advantage. Jada was livid at the streamers in the ring; it appears she’s the heel tonight. She threw them out of the ring and stalled on the floor. They finally locked up, and Charity easily backed her into a corner. Jada put her arms around Charity’s waist, but couldn’t budge her. Charity knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, and she hit a snap suplex and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00.

Charity hit a bodyslam and was in charge. Jada hit a chop block to the back of the knee, a Shining Wizard, and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. She choked King in the ropes. Charity got up and hit some forearm strikes. They rolled to the floor at 5:00 and brawled at ringside, and Charity was back in control of the action. Jada hit a headscissors takedown onto the thin mat at ringside and a dropkick at 7:00. They got back into the ring, with Jada applying a rear-naked choke on the mat.

They got up and traded chops, and Jada hit an enzuigiri and a superkick; Charity fired back with a clothesline, and they were both down at 9:30. King hit some running forearms into the corner, another suplex, and a diving clothesline. Charity hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 11:00, then a full nelson slam for a nearfall. Jada hit a double backflip-into-a-stunner for a nearfall, then a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall. Stone went for a top-rope moonsault, but Charity got her legs up to block it. Charity hit the “King’s Kiss” (Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam) for the pin. Another really sharp match.

Charity King defeated Jada Stone to retain the ASE Women’s Title at 12:53.

Lucha Memes “Ver2us” in Tlalnepantla, Mexico, at Arena Lopez Mateos on November. 1, 2025 (IWTV)

* This room was really dark, and it’s hard to see; I probably would have watched more of this show if it were better lit. The crowd was hot and perhaps 200. We do not have any commentary.

Mascara Dorada vs. Aeroboy. This was the main event. Dorada is one of the fascinating talents to watch this year, as we’ve seen him shine in AEW of late. I didn’t hear a bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact. Basic lucha reversals to open. Dorada wore a gold mask (obviously!) and Aeroboy’s outfit and mask were black with gold trim. Dorada hit some creative armdrags. They fought to the floor, where Aeroboy leaned him against the guardrails and chopped him at 2:30. Aeroboy scooped him up and ran him back-first into the ring post, then he dove through the ropes onto Dorada.

They got into the ring, and Aeroboy started untying Dorada’s mask. He put him in the Tree of Woe and dropkicked him and got a nearfall at 5:00. Dorada hit a springboard crossbody block and an impressive huracanrana, then a twisting plancha to the floor. Nice! In the ring, he hit a sunset flip bomb for nearfall at 8:00. Aeroboy hit a 619, a pop-up knee strike to the forehead, and a modified Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Aeroboy hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then some chops while standing.

Dorada hit a superkick. Aeroboy hit a twisting powerbomb. Dorada hit a twisting Lumbar Check at 12:00. Aeroboy hit a sliding dropkick, and they were both down, and we got an “Este lucha!” chant. Dorada put Aeroboy on his shoulders and flipped him to the mat for a nearfall. Aeroboy hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall, but he missed a Swanton Bomb. Dorada missed a top-rope 450 Splash, but he hit a huracanrana.

Dorada set up for a Razor’s Edge but flipped him stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall at 15:30. Dorada went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Aeroboy got his knees up. They traded rollups. Aeroboy hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 17:00. This crowd was hot! Dorada suplexed him into the corner, then hit a Poison Rana. Dorada then hit the top-rope Shooting Star Press for the pin. That was really good stuff.

Mascara Dorada defeated Aeroboy at 17:57.

Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Dawn of the Fall” on October 18, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a large gym; the crowd was maybe 150, but it feels empty in a space this big. The lights are on and it’s easy to see.

Shane Mercer vs. Tim Bosby for the HCW Title. This was the main event. I’ve praised Mercer as being similar to Brian Cage for his combination of muscle mass and agility; he will launch tiny guys into the crowd, but he also can hit the Moonsault & Battery off the ropes. Bosby’s Action Heavyweight Title is NOT on the line. Bosby rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled. Standing switches to open, and Mercer did a Gator Roll on the mat to show some of his mat skills. Shane hit a Gorilla Press that sent Bosby back to the floor at 4:00. Mercery followed, and they brawled at ringside.

Shane held Bosby’s arms and let some kids in the crowd hit some chops on Tim. Bosby bodyslammed him onto a cart for moving tables at 6:30. They finally got back into the ring with Bosby in charge. However, Mercer hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall at 8:30. Bosby hit a spear into the corner. Bosby hit a bodyslam and was booed, and he kept Mercer grounded in a chinlock. He hit some chops, but Mercer taunted him to some more! Bosby hit a German Suplex and celebrated; he turned around, and Mercer took his head off with a discus clothesline, and they were both down at 13:00.

Bosby got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall. Mercer hit a release suplex for a nearfall. Tim snapped Shane’s neck across the top rope and hit a release F5 faceplant for a nearfall at 14:30. He rolled to the floor and got a chair, and brought it into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Shane superkicked the chair into Bosby’s face, then he hit a Jackhammer powerslam for a believable nearfall at 16:00; I thought that was it. They fought on the ropes. Shane hit an enzuigiri, then the Moonsault & Battery! However, Bosby rolled on top upon landing and got the flash pin! New champion! I didn’t see that coming! Bosby is a double champion!

Tim Bosby defeated Shane Mercer to win the HCW Heavyweight Title at 16:56.

DOA “The Threat Within” in Portland, Oregon, on November 8, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a fairly dark room, but they do have light towers to improve the lighting in the ring. The crowd was maybe 150-200.

Ryan Clancy vs. Amira for the IWTV World Title. Both wrestlers spent several months in Japan this year and have both returned sharper and crisper in their offense and overall move-set. Clancy is based in the New England area, so he’s out of his home territory. This is match No. 84 of the year for Clancy. Amira is maybe 5’2″, but she’s a powerhouse. They shook hands at the bell and traded standing switches, then reversals on the mat. She flipped him and mockingly did his pose at 2:00. She hit some running back elbows in the corner, then a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Clancy did his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles at 4:00.

Clancy hit a running neckbreaker and was in charge. He applied an abdominal stretch, then hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 6:00. He tied a leg lock around her neck and kept her grounded; she escaped the hold, mounted him, and hit some forearm strikes. Back on their feet, she charged into the corner, but he caught her with a big boot at 8:00. He applied a Camel Clutch-type hold on her head, then he hit a butterfly suplex. Amira hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then some short-arm clotheslines.

Amira hit an impressive delayed German Suplex at 10:00 and more clotheslines. Amira hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. She hit a forearm strike. He hit some European Uppercuts, but he missed his dropkick. He rolled her up for a nearfall, then he hit a vicious standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:30, and they were both down. Clancy put her in a Boston Crab. She ducked some clotheslines, but he caught her in the face with his Picture Perfect dropkick. A sharp match, and her offense was fairly believable here.

Ryan Clancy defeated Amira to retain the IWTV World Title at 14:24.

Let’s Wrestle “Foxcroft Classic” in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, on November 1, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a small auditorium, and the crowd was perhaps 40-60. It is well-lit and easy to see. There are a lot of students competing on this show. There is a Rumble match here; I watched a bit of it, and it was some rough viewing. Google Maps shows Dover-Foxcroft is northwest of Bangor, more in the middle of Maine.

“Powers of Influence” DJ Powers and Jose Zamora vs. Rip Byson and Perry Von Vicious. This opened the show. I’ve noted before that Byson looks like a much shorter Elias, and Vicious is like a balding Chris Hero. Powers is 20 and a top rising star in the New England area. Rip grabbed a chair and he threatened the heels with it. PVV and Zamora opened, and Perry hit some hip-tosses, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Rip hit a powerslam on Powers. The heels began stomping on Perry and kept him grounded.

Powers hit a dropkick in the corner, and Zamora hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall at 6:00. Powers kept him grounded in a headlock. Perry hit a Saito Suplex on Powers, and Rip finally got a hot tag at 9:30. Byson unloaded a series of chops on Zamora, then clotheslines on each heel. Rip got them both on his back, walked to the center of the ring, and hit a double Samoan Drop. He hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Zamora for a nearfall.

The babyfaces hit a team chokeslam on Zamora for a nearfall, but Powers pulled the ref to the floor at 11:00. Powers hit a Claymore Kick in the ring on Byson, and Zamora hit a guillotine leg drop on Rip for a nearfall. Powers hit a superkick on PVV; Perry hit a clothesline on DJ, and suddenly everyone was down. They all got up and traded punches. The babyfaces slammed the heels’ backs together. Perry hit a Razor’s Edge on Zamora across Rip’s knees for the pin! Good finisher, and a good way to open the show.

Rip Byson and Perry Von Vicious defeated DJ Powers and Jose Zamora at 13:32.

Anthony Greene vs. Kristara in an intergender match. Kristara is a talented Montreal-based wrestler, but she’s 5’4″ and about 125 pounds. Greene isn’t particularly tall or thick, but he has a clear size advantage here. They locked up, and he easily backed her into a corner, then dropped her with a shoulder tackle. She hit some springboard armdrags. She hit a spinning leg lariat at 2:30 that sent Greene to the floor to regroup. She dove through the ropes, but he caught her and he threw her back-first against the ring frame! Ouch! He hit some chops, too, then he slammed her back-first against the apron. He rolled her into the ring and got a nearfall at 4:00.

Greene cranked on her nose and kept her grounded. He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:30. Kristara hit a Helluva Kick, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 7:00. Greene hit a clothesline for a nearfall. She hit an enzuigiri; he hit a superkick. She hit a pump kick that knocked him from the apron to the floor, then she dove onto him at 9:00. Back in the ring, Greene hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Greene missed a moonsault; Kristara immediately hit a Shining Wizard for the pin! A fun match; both are so talented.

Kristara defeated Anthony Greene at 10:20.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action across these 10 matches. Cedric-Diego was stellar. Dorada-Aeroboy was really good, too. I’ll go with LaBron-Wolf for third. That Clancy-Amira match was really sharp, too. If this had all occurred on one show, it would have been a buzzworthy event.