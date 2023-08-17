AEW Rampage spoilers: A second reader report on Friday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Ryon Brantley

Justin Roberts stalled for time and then introduced Excalibur, who did the same for him. Roberts introduced Aubrey Edwards to a nice ovation and “Aubrey” chants.

1. Rey Fenix beat Komander. Alex Abrahantes walked out with Rey Fenix, then ran to the back to change his jacket and then walked back out with Komander. Funny. A very competitive, high flying back and forth match to fire up the crowd and kick off rampage. Fenix gave Komander his mask after the match (Abrahantes gave Fenix his jacket to cover his face). The crowd is on its feet and clapped for both wrestlers as they walk to the back and chanted “That was awesome.”

2. ROH Tag Team Champions “Aussie Open” Kyle Davis and Mark Fletcher defeated Brother Zay and Ethan Page. Solid match, but never in doubt as we know what’s coming for Zero Hour at All In a week and a half. Aussie Open cut a promo on MJF and Adam Cole after the match. They called MJF a terrible person, and Cole trash. They said they will show MJF and Cole that they are the best team because they are “Aussie Open and we run the world. Oi! Oi! Oi!”

3. Sammy Guevara over Jon Cruz. Cruz rode to the ring on somebody shoulders. A squash match. The only offense Cruz got in was getting his foot up when Sammy ran at him.

4. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue defeated Toni Storm and Ruby Soho (w/Saraya). Saraya attacked Shida immediately after the bell. Soho and Blue rolled out the ring as Storm and Saraya continued to attack Shida. Referees ran down to intervene, but Storm and Saraya continued to attack Shida. Britt Baker ran down, and the four women who will meet at All In brawled. Security ran out and separated them into the four corners. They continued to try to go at one another. Shida grabbed her title, and held it up in the middle of the ring.