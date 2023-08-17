El Hijo del Vikingo unable to wrestle at this weekend’s GCW events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
GCW announced that El Hijo del Vikingo is injured and will not be able to wrestle at their two weekend events in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Powell’s POV: There were reports that Vikingo passed out backstage after working a show in Mexico over the weekend. It’s unclear whether his absence from the GCW shows is related to that incident or if he has some other ailment. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery either way.
*Homecoming Weekend Update*
Due to injury, Vikingo will be unable to compete this weekend in AC.
The following changes have been made to the Night 1 card:
Tony Deppen vs Alex Zayne
*All Star Scramble*
Ninja Mack vs Komander vs Gringo Loco vs Arez vs Dante Leon vs Cole Radrick pic.twitter.com/5ukwF1JhAp
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 17, 2023
Be the first to comment