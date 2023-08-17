El Hijo del Vikingo unable to wrestle at this weekend’s GCW events

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

GCW announced that El Hijo del Vikingo is injured and will not be able to wrestle at their two weekend events in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Powell’s POV: There were reports that Vikingo passed out backstage after working a show in Mexico over the weekend. It’s unclear whether his absence from the GCW shows is related to that incident or if he has some other ailment. Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery either way.