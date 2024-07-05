AEW Dynamite rating: The Beach Break edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 688,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 680,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.22 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 542,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating on USA Network. All things considered, the minimal increase is encouraging for Dynamite with the show being held on the eve of Independence Day, especially considering the NXT numbers were so down the night before. One year ago, the July 5, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 855,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.