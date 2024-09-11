AEW All Out poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. F finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

-The best match of the night honors went to Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship, which earned 55 percent of the vote. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight finished a distant second with 15 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show C+ grade, and I gave the show a B in our AEW All Out audio review for Dot Net Members on Saturday night. The 2023 All Out received an A grade from 42 percent of the voters. The 2022 All Out received a B grade from 38 percent of the voters. The 2021 All Out was given an A grade from 87 percent of the voters (and was a rare event that Will Pruett, Jake Barnett, and I all gave a A grades to). Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.