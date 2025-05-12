Braun Strowman foodie show announced by USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Braun Strowman is returning to USA Network despite his recent release from WWE. “Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman” will premiere this fall on USA Network. A description of the show states that cameras will follow Strowman “as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite.” Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: The news of the Strowman show makes his release from WWE more surprising. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Ben Houser are listed as executive producers for WWE on the series.