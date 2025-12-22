WWE Raw results (12/22): Powell’s live review of Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez, Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,700)

Taped December 19, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

Streamed on December 22, 2025, on Netflix

Raw opened with a recap of last week’s Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio main event, which featured interference by the masked man, who revealed himself to be Austin Theory…

Michael Cole narrated arrival shots of CM Punk and Rey Mysterio, The Judgment Day, Je’Von Evans, Gunther, and The Vision. Cole mentioned that Evans will be a free agent soon…

Paul Heyman told Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to get out of the cold. Heyman told them he had this. Heyman approached Austin Theory, who was standing by, and asked him what the hell he was doing. Theory said he wanted people to feel his actions before. He said he got comfortable and made some bad decisions, and got hurt. Theory said he saw The Vision, and they don’t wait for anything; they take, which is what he does now. Theory said he knew The Vision had a match tonight and he’d love to help out. “Interesting,” Heyman said…

Powell’s POV: It was encouraging to see Theory speak like a normal person rather than act like a comedic goofball. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does with this opportunity. By the way, Netflix posted the taped show with no commercial breaks. The show length is roughly 95 minutes, which is terrific, although I doubt I’ll be able to keep up without a few brief delays. Jake Barnett mentioned that they did the same thing internationally for last Friday’s taped Smackdown show.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in from their desk and recapped The Kabuki Warriors attacking Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky on last week’s show…

Backstage, Rhea Ripley told Iyo Sky that she couldn’t protect her if she came to the ring, so she wanted her to stay backstage. Ripley made her entrance via the stage, which was covered with Christmas trees and gift boxes. Ring announcer Mark Nash introduced Ripley, and then The Kabuki Warriors came out together…

1. Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (w/Kairi Sane). There was a spot for a commercial break, but they just stuck with the match. Ripley went for her finisher around five minutes in, but Asuka countered by hooking her into a pin, and the referee counted to two. Ripley caught Asuka with a kick, and there was another spot for a commercial break with no actual break.

Ripley caught Asuka in the Prism Lock. Asuka escaped and applied a standing ankle lock, which she released before executing a German suplex that led to a near fall. Ripley came up with a bloody nose at one point. Both wrestlers ended up on the apron, where Asuka performed another German suplex.

Back inside the ring, Asuka jumped into a superkick. Ripley followed up with a knee strike, but Asuka rolled to the floor. Ripley hit a cannonball from the apron and then rolled Asuka back inside the ring. Riple went up top, but Sane tripped her while the referee was checking on Asuka.

Iyo Sky came out with tape on her back and hit Sane with a palm strike. Sky climbed onto the apron and spoke to the referee. Sane tripped Sky, who landed hard on the apron and sold back pain. When Ripley went to check on Sky, Asuka rolled up Ripley and got the three count…

Asuka defeated Rhea Ripley in 10:55.

Powell’s POV: A nice match that put heat on the heels without doing any damage to Ripley. I could get used to this commercial-free approach if it meant shorter shows. On Friday, WrestleTix listed the host venue of this show was set up for 8,020, with 7,756 tickets distributed. The overall capacity is listed as 12,000.

Backstage, Bronson Reed stood with Bron Breakker and asked Paul Heyman for an update on what happened with Austin Theory. Heyman spoke about where Reed and Breakker were before he had a vision for them. Heyman said he had a vision for Theory. Heyman said Reed would team with Theory against CM Punk and Rey Mysterio. Heyman said Theory would follow out their vision, or Reed and Breakker would take him out. After Heyman walked away, Breakker told Reed he didn’t have to do this, but Reed assured him that he had things under control…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri was shown walking backstage heading into what would have been a commercial break…

Cole set up footage of Gunther’s promo from last week, and then said he would appear later in the show. Graves hyped the tag team main event…

Becky Lynch’s entrance music interrupted Cole’s plug. Graves acted giddy as Lynch made her entrance. Once in the ring, Lynch claimed to be the real Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She said she’s tired of the facade. She spoke of having powerful lawyers.

Eventually, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri made her entrance and joined Lynch inside the ring. Dupri conceded that Lynch is the greatest of all time, while she’s just a rookie, but she reminded her that the rookie beat the greatest of all-time.

Dupri got fired up and said she’s not just the fans’ Intercontinental Champion, she is Lynch’s Intercontinental Champion. She said she just wanted to hear Lynch concede that. Dupri said Lynch didn’t like the greatest of all time; she looked like someone who is afraid her best years are behind her.

Lynch punched Dupri, who fell to the mat. Lynch threw more punches to the back of Dupri’s head and then slammed her head on the mat. Lynch took the title belt and held it up on the apron. She returned to continue her attack, but Dupri took her down and put her in the ankle lock. Lynch tapped out, and then Dupri released her…

Backstage, Adam Pearce wished Je’Von Evans good luck and then said he’d like to talk to him about his future afterward. Evans was receptive before he made his exit.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer approached Pearce, who thanked her for seeing him. He asked how they could handle her situation with Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez. Vaquer said there’s no situation and asked Pearce to give them both to her. Pearce booked Vaquer vs. Nikki vs. Rodriguez in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship for next week’s show…

Rayo made his entrance with El Grande Americano and Bravo before the spot where a commercial break would normally air…

Graves hyped AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the World Tag Team Titles on next week's Raw…

Je’Von Evans made his entrance…

2. Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo (w/El Grande Americano, Bravo). Cole said he did a Wikipedia search, but he couldn’t find anything on Rayo. “Different internet,” Graves replied. Funny. Evans performed a dive over the top rope onto Rayo before the would-be commercial break.

Rayo caught Evans with a cheap shot, but Evans put him down and removed his t-shirt. Evans hit a Superman Punch. He also hit a springboard forearm for a near fall. El Grande distracted the referee while Rayo and Bravo picked up Evans and crotched him on the top rope. Rayo hit a Michinoku Driver for a near fall.

Rayo caught Evans with a step-up enzuigiri, but Evans came right back with a twisting kick that Rayo appeared to duck away from, but it still led to a two count. Evans went for a springboard move and was caught by a Rayo punch. Evans avoided Rayo’s move from the ropes and then hit him with the OG Cutter before pinning him.

Je’Von Evans beat Rayo in 6:50.

After the match, El Grande Americano and Bravo entered the ring and went after Evans, who dodged them and escaped to ringside. Cole said Evans is a free agent and questioned which brand he will sign with…

Powell’s POV: Graves made the Americano entrance humorous for me for the first time in recent memory. It’s cool that Evans is going to be a main roster regular.

Cathy Kelley interviewed World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, and asked how they thought they would fare against the Usos. Styles and Lee spoke confidently about their upcoming title defense…

CM Punk was shown talking with Rey Mysterio in a room lined with hockey sticks against the wall… [C]

A Bron Breakker video promo aired. Breakker mocked Punk’s line about being in WWE to make money. He told him that he hoped he saved his money, because Punk won’t be worth a dollar to anyone once he takes the World Heavyweight Championship from him on January 5…

Nikki Bella appeared at ringside, interrupting Cole and Graves as they were talking at their desk. Nikki said the most famous person just arrived. She climbed onto the broadcast table and got cheap heat by taunting the live crowd for cheering the Detroit Lions, and also worked in a pro-Ohio State line. Nikki told the fans not to forget that she’s a legend before dropping off the table. Graves said he was speechless because he didn’t know if he’d ever been around a star that big…

Powell’s POV: Nikki’s big star act was fun. She seemed more sure of herself playing this role than she did as a babyface.

Bayley made her entrance with Lyra Valkyria before the spot where a commercial break would normally be… [C] Roxanne Perez made her entrance with Liv Morgan…

3. Bayley (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. Roxanne Perez (w/Liv Morgan). Bayley put Perez down with an early Bayley-to-Belly for a near fall. Perez raced to ringside to regroup. Bayley eventually followed, but Perez rolled back inside the ring at the same time. Perez went for a suicide dive. There was a rough spot as Bayley tried to catch Perez on her shoulders, but they both fell to the floor. Perez regained control and slammed Bayley’s knee into the ring post before a commercial break spot.

Raquel Rodriguez showed up at ringside. A short time later, Morgan distracted the referee while Perez removed a turnbuckle pad and ran Bayley’s head into it. Perez made the cover, but Rodriguez stood on the apron and argued with the referee until Morgan pulled her down. Perez and Morgan confronted Rodriguez until Valkyria dove from the broadcast table onto Morgan and Rodriguez.

Valkyria slapped Bayley across the face, which made Bayley smile and fire up. Bayley attacked Perez and eventually hit her with a top rope elbow drop for the win…

Bayley beat Roxanne Perez in 7:40.

Powell’s POV: There was more clunkiness in this match than I would have expected from the wrestlers involved. On the bright side, Valkyria slapping Bayley to fire her up seems to be getting over. I wondered last week if they were turning Rodriguez when she told the other Judgment Day members that she wanted to go it alone during her match with Stephanie Vaquer. This seems to point in that direction as well, but there’s always a chance it’s a swerve.

Cole and Graves hyped The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship for the January 5 Raw in Brooklyn…

Backstage, Bronson Reed told Austin Theory to follow his lead. Theory stood up to Reed, saying he would start the match, and Reed would follow his lead. Reed smirked after Theory was out of the picture…

A smiling Gunther was shown walking backstage while Cole said he would be up next (the commercial break spot was here)…

Inside the Judgment Day Clubhouse, Raquel Rodriguez bickered with Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan while Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor stood by. Perez said she and Morgan had everything under control until Rodriguez came out. Rodriguez said she was just trying to help, which they should have done last week when Nikki Bella got involved in her match. Morgan recalled that they were doing what Rodriguez wanted because she asked them let her handle things on her own.

Morgan said Rodriguez was right when she said she was just trying to help. She said it was Christmas, and Judgment Day is a family. Perez said they needed to know what everyone was doing. Rodriguez said she had a title match to prepare for and then stormed away…

Gunther made his entrance and was booed loudly. Gunther milked the boos and went to ringside and stood on the broadcast table. He eventually entered the ring and told the fans that they shouldn’t be mad at him; they should be mad at the guy who tapped out like a little bitch (bitch was actually censored this week).

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk made his entrance and mean-faced Gunther, who laughed and asked if he was mad too. Gunther went to the ring steps and laughed before doing the “you can’t see me” hand gesture to mock Punk. Gunther started to head toward the stage, but Rey Mysterio’s entrance music stopped him. Rey approached Gunther and spoke to him, which led to Gunther laughing in his face before heading backstage. Rey headed to the ring for the main event…

Coming out of what would have been a commercial break. Gunther was smiling as he walked backstage. AJ Styles approached Gunther and said, ‘You just don’t know when to shut up, do you?” Gunther replied, “I guess I don’t,” and then walked away…

The broadcast team hyped Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, and AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for next week’s Raw…

Powell’s POV: The final Raw of 2025 will be live next Monday from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Bronson Reed and Austin Theory made their entrance with Paul Heyman…

4. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Rey Mysterio vs. Bronson Reed and Austin Theory (w/Paul Heyman). Theory wore pants as part of his new look. A graphic listed that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will be under the same roof on Friday’s Smackdown. Theory tripped Punk and then rolled through the ropes and dropkicked him before the would-be break.

Punk was isolated by the heels. Rey eventually regained control before the spot where the final break would be. It was Rey’s turn to be isolated by the heels. Graves said Theory seemed much more focused than when he would mix it up with and antagonize fans. He said Theory seemed like he was all business.

Rey eventually took a hot tag and worked over Theory with punches, a kick, and a neckbreaker. Punk hit Theory with a high knee in a corner of the ring. Punk repeated the move in another corner and then bulldogged him. Punk went for his GTS finisher, but Theory elbowed his way free and tagged out.

Punk worked over Reed, but he couldn’t knock him off his feet until he hit him with a clothesline from the top rope. Punk knocked Theory off the apron and then covered Reed for a two count.

Rey tagged in and got Reed in position for a 619, but Theory tagged himself in and cut off Rey with a clothesline. Rey eventually hit Theory with a 619 and then dropped a dime on him and had him beat, but Reed pulled Rey to the floor and put him down. Punk went after Reed and hit him with a clothesline that sent both men tumbling into the timekeepers’ area.

In the ring, Rey went up top, but Theory crotched him on the top turnbuckle. Theory hit Rey with a Stomp and then pinned him…

Bronson Reed and Austin Theory defeated CM Punk and Rey Mysterio in 15:15.

Punk returned to the ring and hit Theory, who rolled to the floor. Graves said Theory nailed his audition.

Bron Breakker came out and tried to blindside Punk, but Punk saw him coming. Punk was getting the better of Breakker when Theory ran in. Punk cleared Theory from the ring and then turned into a spear from Breakker. The executive producer credits were shown while Cole said the Bron Breakker Era would arrive in two weeks if he is able to spear Punk…

Powell’s POV: The match concluded with the logical finish of Theory pinning Rey. This was a good start for Theory. Only time will tell if they were committed to pushing him or if his role will be to take most of the losses for the Vision. Either way, it’s good to see him get a fresh start after he played a comedic doofus for far too long.

Whew, that was a sprint, but I’ll never complain about having roughly an hour trimmed off the show’s length due to the lack of commercial breaks. I suspect they will take the same approach internationally for Friday’s taped show, so I’ll definitely be using the VPN if that’s the case.

Overall, this was a solid show. Heck, it was a fantastic show compared to those campy holiday week shows the company was known for. I like a little sports entertainment silliness in small doses, but some of those shows were downright painful to watch. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below. Have a Merry Christmas.