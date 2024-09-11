NXT TV rating: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing match for a shot at the NXT Title opposite the U.S. Presidential debate

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 628,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down slightly from last week’s 631,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. NXT ran against the U.S. Presidential debate and held up extremely well. One year earlier, the September 12, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 850,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating for a show that featured Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Title.