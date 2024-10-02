Sammy Guevara and Kelly Madan injured prior to AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sammy Guevara and independent wrestler Kelly Madan were injured during the Ring of Honor tapings that were held prior to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. ProWrestling.net contributor Tony Donofrio attended the show and reports that Guevara was injured when he took a cutter from Serpentico. Their match was stopped and Guevara was stretchered to the back.

Madan was injured during a match with Lady Frost. Donofrio noted that Madan took Frost’s top rope finisher and speculates that she may have been knocked out by her leg or knee. Madan was also stretchered to the back.

Powell’s POV: AEW has yet to provide any updates on Guevara or Madan as of this late Wednesday night update. Here’s hoping for positive news regarding both wrestlers.