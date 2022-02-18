What's happening...

2/18 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, Jay White vs. Trent Beretta, Adam Cole vs. 10, Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge

February 18, 2022

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 28)
Taped February 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aired February 18, 2022 on TNT

The show will begin at the top of the hour…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.