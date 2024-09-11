Nikki Bella files for divorce

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (a/k/a Nikki Garcia) filed for divorce on Wednesday. Bella filed divorce papers nearly two weeks after her husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Bella and Chigvintsev were married on August 26, 2022 and have a son together. Bella has yet to publicly comment on Chigvintsev’s arrest. Her first public appearance since the incident was on Labor Day when she hosted a hot dog eating contest that streamed live on Netflix.