AEW Dynamite results (9/11): Powell’s live review of a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at Grand Slam, Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush for the TNT Title, Jon Moxley’s appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 258)

Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Aired live September 11, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Dynamite opened with backstage footage from AEW All Out. Jon Moxley said he didn’t enjoy what he did, but he did what had to be done. Moxley said Bryan Danielson didn’t have the stomach to be at his side. Moxley said AEW is swarming with out of control egos and he can’t take it anymore.

Moxley spoke about the Blackpool Combat Club. Moxley said their mentor referred to Danielson the perfect wrestler. Moxley said Danielson was always his lordship’s favorite. Moxley said he’s not hero nor is he a villain. he said he knows why God put him here. Moxley said they tried things Danielson’s way, but diplomacy failed and now he chooses war…

Footage aired of Darby Allin skateboarding into the parking area and entering the venue. Excalibur and Taz checked in on commentary and noted that Moxley has been looking for Allin…

Tony Schiavone stood inside the ring and introduced Christian Cage, who came to the ring with Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne. Cage carried the contract he earned for a shot at the AEW World Championship be winning a Casino Gauntlet match.

Christian said the AEW Trios Titles were stolen from them, but he rallied by winning the contract. Christian recalled Killswitch grabbing him by the throat for a chokeslam. Christian said he looked in his eyes and saw what he’s been waiting to see. Christian said Killswitch is a monster and a killer and added that Killswitch belongs to him.

A “Luchasaurus” chant broke out. Christian said his name is Killswitch. Christian said he was on his way to sign the contract at All Out, but he decided it was not the right time. Christian said he will beat Danielson so bad that he’ll wish his wife Brie was the one with CTE so she wouldn’t be able to comprehend what an embarrassment he was as champion.

Christian declared that he is the reigning, defending, undisputed next AEW World Champion. As The Patriarchy were leaving the ring, a camera panned the crowd and spotted Kip Sabian in the front row…

Renee Paquette interviewed Don Callis, who was joined by Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, and Will Ospreay was also on the set. Callis made a pitch to have Ospreay and Fletcher team up in the Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match. Ospreay tried to say he had a lot on his plate. Callis reminded Ospreay that he promised him a favor.

Fletcher said he’s tired of coming so close and not being able to get the job done. Fletcher said there’s no one he’d rather win the tag titles with. Ospreay said he couldn’t say no to Fletcher and then hugged him and Callis. Ospreay looked like he wanted to do the same with Takeshita, who had no interest…

Powell’s POV: A good start to the show with Moxley addressing the attack on Bryan Danielson. It’s probably a little confusing for casual fans who didn’t see All Out because they couldn’t play the suffocation footage for obvious reasons. Christian Cage’s promo was solid and was a nice way to remind people that his contract is in play. They also did a good job of setting up Ospreay and Fletcher as a team in the gauntlet match.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and delivered the introductions for the TNT Championship. Jack Perry was shown driving his “Scapegoat” short bus in the parking garage. Perry exited the bus and then made his entrance. Lio Rush made his entrance and was accompanied by Action Andretti…

1. Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush for the TNT Championship. Schiavone joined Excalibur and Taz on commentary. Perry attacked Rush while referee Aubrey Edwards held up the TNT Title belt. Edwards rewarded him for attacking Rush by calling for the bell to start the match.

The broadcast team said Bryan Danielson was at home recovering and added that Wheeler Yuta was at Danielson’s side. The match spilled over to ringside. Perry avoided a moonsault off the apron. Perry dumped Rush face first on the apron heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Late in the match, Rush hit a Poison Rana. Rush bounced off the ropes and was hit by a running knee. Perry followed up with another knee strike and scored the pin…

Jack Perry defeated Lio Rush in 8:40 to retain the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: A logical bounce back win for Perry after he lost to Danielson at All Out. The broadcast team said Rush was looking for a springboard stunner during the finishing sequence, but it didn’t really make any sense because Perry was no where near him.

The broadcast team spoke from their desk on the stage and hyped Jon Moxley appearing live later in the show, and hyped the Tag Team Gauntlet match as the show’s main event…

Jack Perry was walking through the backstage area when Alex Marvez approached him for an interview. Perry said people like him are crucified in this life so they can be worshipped in the next. Perry hopped in his short bus and drove away…

A video package recapped Hangman Page beating Swerve Strickland in the cage match at All Out…

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Hangman Page and noted that he shoved a syringe in Swerve’s face. She asked where Page’s head is at. Page said if had found a thousand homes that belonged to Swerve, he would have turned 1,000 houses into ash. He said he punished Swerve for what he did to him and his family. Page said he wanted everyone to know that he meant what he did. Page said that if you got in his way and stood between him and Swerve and tried to protect Swerve from him, then he will find you and hurt you.

Paquette spoke as Page walked away and then yelled, “Hangman, what the hell.” Page knocked had knocked down a wrestler. Page approached Top Flight and looked them up and down, and then walked over and looked at The Dark Order.

Jeff Jarrett entered the picture and said his family has promoted wrestling for three generations and they’ve seen guys go down a dark path like Page is. Jarrett said they always end up full of regret. Jarrett said Page would regret putting his hands on his wife.

Page attacked Jarrett and tossed him onto a pile of chairs. Karen Jarrett showed up and yelled. Page walked away while Karen, Jay Lethal, and the aforementioned mentioned factions checked on Jeff…

Komander and Alex Abrahantes made their entrance with “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Their opponents were already inside the ring. Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, and Pac hit the ring and attacked the wrestlers from both teams. Shafir choked out Komander with a front guillotine while Moxley, Castagnoli, and Pac roughed up the others.

Pac said they were patient, but ultimately enough is enough. Pac said the company is broken. Pac said what happened on Saturday was inevitable, and so are they. Pac said he has been lost for a long time, but now he has something to believe in. Pac said he has a purpose. Pac said diplomacy has failed. “This company is ours,” Pac said before tossing the mic aside… [C]

Powell’s POV: Man, I really, really wanted to see that unadvertised Private Party and Komander versus three local wrestlers match. Anyway, the theme of Pac’s promo was similar to Moxley’s All Out promo that aired at the top of the show. I remain curious to see where this is going.

Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith arrived in the parking area in a Bentley Convertible. Jericho said he took Orange Cassidy’s backpack as collateral for the money he owes him for ruining his jacket four years ago. Jericho said the $7,000 was not inside his backpack, but something else was and he would show it to the world later in the show. After Jericho and his crew walked away, the camera focused on Jericho’s car…

2. Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara. Both entrances were televised. Both wrestlers fought to the stage. Referee Rick Knox followed them while Excalibur said Knox was admonishing them and trying to get them back in the ring. Guevara put Ricochet down and superkicked him before executing a moonsault off the top of one of the entrance tunnels. Guevara clutched his right leg heading into a PIP break. [C]

Guevara limped a little during the PIP break, but he seemed fine coming out of it. The wrestlers ended up at ringside again. Guevara ran Ricochet into the barricade. Guevara put Ricochet down with an elbow, then returned to the ring and hit him with a dive on the floor.

Guevara set up for a powerbomb on the entrance ramp, but Ricochet backdropped him instead. Ricochet told fans in the front row to move and then he did a double jump off the barricade into a flip onto Guevara. Back in the ring, Ricochet hit a springboard clothesline and followed up with a standing shooting star press for a near fall. A “this is awesome chant” broke out.

Ricochet threw kicks at Guevara, who ducked one and rolled him up for a two count. Ricochet came right back with another kick. Guevara tried to leapfrog Ricochet, but Ricochet caught. Guevara countered into a Destroyer. Guevara dove from the top rope into a cutter for a near fall.

Moments later, Guevara hit a knee strike and then went for his GTH finisher, but Ricochet stuffed it. Ricochet threw kicks at Guevara and then hit his Vertigo finisher and got the three count.

Ricochet defeated Sammy Guevara in 10:55.

After the match, The Beast Mortos ran out and speared Ricochet. Guevara acted conflicted for a second while seated at ringside, but he grabbed a chair and then chased Mortos away. Guevara raised Ricochet’s arm…

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleasing high spot style match. I’m happy Guevara didn’t turn again. One can only assume that we’ll be seeing Ricochet vs. Mortos soon.

Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, who said his win in the four-way at All Out was easy. Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada walked onto the interview set. Callis noted that Okada did not pin Takeshita. Okada said Takeshita will be a champion, but not the Continental Champion. Okda walked away, then came back and called Callis a bitch, which popped the crowd…

Darby Allin made his entrance and carried a skateboard to the ring with him. Allin said somebody’s been looking for him. “I’m right here,” Allin said before looking at the usual Jon Moxley entrance area.

[Hour Two] Jon Moxley’s entrance music played and he came out with Marina Shafir. Moxley held up his hands and then pulled up his shirt to show that he wasn’t hiding any weapons.

Once in the ring, Moxley said he didn’t know what Allin thought he saw or what he heard, but nothing has changed between them. Allin cut him off and said there was a lot he wanted to talk about. Allin said they both came from nothing. Allin said he was a homeless dishwasher and he doesn’t take anything for granted.

Allin said AEW gave him everything. Allin said he looked for a hero during his first year in wrestling. He said whenever he fought a hero, that person showed him how fake they were. Allin said Moxley didn’t change for anyone and that’s why he wanted to be just like him. Allin noted that Moxley still works in high school gyms at independent shows because he loves the industry.

Allin said they first met at an independent show. Allin said he lost the match, but he gained the confidence that he belonged in the ring with someone like Moxley. Allin said that what Moxley did to Bryan is something he would never do to someone he considers family and now he wants to be nothing like Moxley. Allin asked Moxley what he wants.

Moxley noted that Allin has a title shot at Grand Slam. Moxley said that match won’t happen because the world champion is indisposed. Moxley told Allin that he’s not ready to be a world champion. Moxley told Allin that he’s going to need him to hand over his title match to him.

Allin asked if Moxley was dropped on his head or if he’d been drinking again. Allin said Moxley didn’t earn it. Allin told Moxley that if he wants it so bad, he should do something about it. Moxley challenged Allin to put his AEW World Championship match on the line at AEW Grand Slam.

Moxley said Allin will never be AEW World Champion. Moxley said he doesn’t like having to say that, but Allin has no idea what’s going on. Moxley said the title shot will be his. Moxley said he would teach Allin a lesson the hard way. Allin accepted the challenge.

Allin said that if Moxley wants to burn AEW to the ground, he shouldn’t be surprised when he pulls him into the fire. Allin shoved the mic into Moxley’s chest and dropped it. Moxley kept Shafir cool and then bowed to Allin before leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: In most cases, I’d complain about a wrestler agreeing to a stipulation where he puts a title shot on the line and gets nothing in return. It actually feels true to the Allin character to accept a challenge without caring about what’s in it for him. I like Moxley’s cryptic comments implying that there’s something bigger happening that Allin is unaware of. Good stuff.

Alex Marvez interviewed Christopher Daniels, but Nigel McGuinness showed up and said he needed a word with Tony Khan. McGuinness told Daniels to trust him because Khan would want to hear what he had to say…

The broadcast team acknowledged the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack and the lives that were lost 23 years ago…

3. AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in an eliminator match. Both entrances were televised. May was dominant heading into an early PIP break. [C] Aminata rallied and performed a release German suplex.

Aminata followed up with a running kick on May, who was seated next to the ropes. Aminata spoke into the camera and then went for the cover and got a two count. May came back with a Draping DDT for a two count. Aminata took offensive control and went for a top rope double stomp that May avoided. May hit a knee strike and Storm Zero and then got the three count.

AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May defeated Queen Aminata in 8:25 in an eliminator match.

After the match, Storm laid down on the mat and posed with her title belt. May said she still hasn’t had her championship celebration and acted emotional. May said someone is missing. May called for Mina Shirakawa to “please come back”…

Powell’s POV: Aminata got some offense, but it was mostly a showcase for May. Even so, it would have been nice to hear from Aminata before the match given that she’s hardly a regular on Dynamite.

Backstage, “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson spoke about how they wanted to have the greatest tag team division of all-time when they started the company. Matthew said they didn’t realize they were talking about themselves. Matthew said the tag teams haven’t been good enough to beat and replace them. Nicholas said they booked the Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match because they are waiting for someone to step up. Nicholas said they would be out there watching the match live… [C]

A video package recapped Jamie Hayter returning at AEW All In and beating up Saraya’s family and friends, along with footage of Hayter’s recent matches…

The Learning Tree made their entrance while their opponents were already inside the ring. Footage aired of Tomohiro Ishii being laid out by The Learning Tree, and of Jericho stealing Orange Cassidy’s backpack…

4. “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Jacked Jameson and “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder. Jericho wrestled while wearing the jacket that Orange Cassidy ruined. Jericho slapped Boulder across the face and Boulder responded by knocking him down with a punch.

Big Bill tagged in and towered over Boulder. A short time later, Keith performed a cutter on Jameson. Jericho tagged in and put his foot on Jameson and posed while getting the three count.

“The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith beat Jacked Jameson and “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder in 2:30.

After the match, Jericho got a mic and did his “Hi, guys” bit. Jericho pointed out his designer jacket and blamed Orange Cassidy for ruining it by pouring orange juice on him four years ago. Jericho said he wanted his $7,000, but he didn’t think Cassidy would give it to him so he would keep taking things from him.

Jericho revealed that he found a framed photo of Cassidy with Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Kris Statlander. Shocking!!! Jericho said Cassidy is probably too hung up on friendship. He said if you think you have a friend, you are probably being used. Big Bill shot Jericho a look.

Jericho told Cassidy to pull his hands out of his pocket and his head out of his ass and pay him his money. Jericho said he wants his money and insisted that Cassidy will pay him.

Orange Cassidy appeared on the big screen and said he didn’t have the $7,000 on him, but his boys were bringing the rest of the cash. Cassidy pointed to Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly, who used a Bobcat to pour change on Jericho’s convertible. Cassidy pulled out a crumbled up bill, took a little change, and said “that should do it.” Jericho threw a fit in the ring… [C]

Powell’s POV: The match was quick and painless. The angle was some campy sports entertainment silliness. The coin bit didn’t look very impressive and didn’t look all that damaging to the car aside from presumably creating the need for a new paint job.

Nigel McGuinness stood in the ring with a microphone and said there was something he had to get off his chest. McGuinness said that with Darby Allin putting his title match on the line against Jon Moxley at Grand Slam, that means there won’t be an AEW World Title match.

McGuinness assumed that Bryan Danielson was in an iron lung and was gasping for air just like Justin Roberts when he was choked out with his own tie. McGuinness said he believes the AEW World Champion should at least compete at an event such as Grand Slam.

McGuinness pulled a contract out of his back pocket. McGuinness spoke about how he has had to watch Danielson’s career from the sidelines for so many years. McGuinness said he’d been an afterthought and a postscript to a career that should have been his.

McGuinness said Danielson is afraid of him and of the one match that everybody wants to see. McGuinness said Tony Khan isn’t afraid and knows a money match when he sees one. McGuinness held up the contract and announced that he will face Danielson at Grand Slam. The crowd popped for the announcement.

Excalibur said Danielson needed to be cleared to compete. McGuinness guaranteed that Oasis would play him to the ring at Arthur Ashe Stadium. McGuinness questioned whether Danielson would join him for The Final Countdown or if we’ve seen the final match of the American Coward. McGuinness said the ball is in Danielson’s court and then tossed the mic…

Powell’s POV: I’m thrilled that we get to see Danielson vs. McGuinness, but I’m disappointed that there wasn’t an angle as opposed to McGuinness simply making the announcement.

Hook was shown in an undisclosed location holding his FTW Championship while talking about how he respects Roderick Strong. Hook took issue with Strong’s buddies attacking him and complaining that Strong’s foot was on the ropes. Hook said it’s not the Strong he respects. Hook said he wants Strong to try to take the title away from him…

AEW Tag Team Champions “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson made their entrance and had office chairs set up on the stage for them to watch the main event. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their entrance followed by Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher.

5. Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at Grand Slam. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler and the team of Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher were the first entrants. Excalibur noted that Ospreay has won the Casino Gauntlet matches he’s competed in, but they were all singles matches.

The third entrants were “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch. Fletcher was alone in the ring when the countdown started for the next team.

The fourth entrants were Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The duo worked over Fletcher until Ospreay returned to the ring. Bennett hit a Death Valley Driver on Ospreay and then Taven hit him with a running knee strike (the move of the night) for a near fall before a PIP break. [C]

The fifth entrants were “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. They came out without Billy Gunn and jawed at the Bucks before heading to the ring. Excalibur played up the possibility of Caster and Bowens earning a title shot “right in their backyard” at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The sixth entrants were “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor. The duo went face to face with The Acclaimed, but Taven and Bennett attacked them from behind.

A graphic confirmed Danielson vs. McGuinness for AEW Grand Slam in two weeks. Schiavone said Tony Khan told him that the match will happen if Danielson is unable to compete. There was also a graphic that made the Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley match for the AEW World Championship match official for Grand Slam. They cut to another PIP break. [C]

[Overrun] The seventh entrants were “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin. FTR hit the Shatter Machine on Bowens. All of the other teams dove into break up the pin.

The eighth entrants were “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. The fans popped and the duo had a run of offense, including a double slam on Dutch. The Outrunners hit their double elbow drop on Vincent and ended up alone in the ring. The duo dove onto Vincent and Dutch at ringside.

The ninth entrants were “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake. FTR ran to the stage and fought the Vets to the back. In the ring, Floyd superplexed Mansoor onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside. Floyd threw Mansoor inside the ring. The Outrunners hit a double team move on Mansoor and then Floyd covered him, but Vincent pulled him off (well, at least he tried to pull him off).

Moments later, Darius hit Vincent with a missile dropkick. Bennett gave Darius a piledriver. Fletcher hit bennett with a brainbuster. Dante performed a huracanrana on Fletcher for a near fall. Dante went for a top rope splash, but Fletcher held his knees up. Ospreay hit Dante with a Hidden Blade and then Fletcher pinned him.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher won a Tag Team Casino Gauntlet match in 19:55 to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at Grand Slam.

Graphics listed the Grand Slam matches. A graphic listed Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy for next week’s Dynamite. The Bucks and the team of Ospreay and Fletcher jawed at one another to close the show… [C]

Powell’s POV: I have it on good authority that Demolition, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson, and The Fabulous Ones were up next in the gauntlet match. Anyway, Ospreay and Fletcher were the obvious winners to set up the banger tag title match with the Bucks. The live crowd seemed pleased, but I think they actually would have popped even more if The Outrunners had gone over.

Overall, this was a quality show with a good balance of wrestling and mic time, and they did a nice job of setting up the top matches for the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in two weeks. I will have a lot more to say about Dynamite during my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.