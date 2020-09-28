WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), ProWrestling.net Live returns today, Asuka, Murphy, Steve Blackman, Jason Jordan, Jinny, Naomichi Marufuji, Marianna Komlos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Orlando, Florida’s Amway Center. The show features the fallout from last night’s WWE Clash of Champions. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Guest co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Clash of Champions at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A show will return next week.

Birthdays and Notables

-Steve Blackman is 57 today.

-Jason Jordan (Nathan Everhart) is 32 today.

-Jinny (Jinny Sandhu) is 31 today.

-Naomichi Marufuji turned 42 on Saturday.

-Asuka (Kanako Urai) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Murphy (Matthew Adams) turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late Marianna Komlos died at age 35 on September 26, 2004 after a battle with breast cancer. She worked as Beaver Cleavage in WWE.



