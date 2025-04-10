AEW Dynamite preview: The Spring BreakThru edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-The winner of Saturday’s Athena vs. Harley Cameron quarterfinal match vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinal match
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
