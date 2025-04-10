What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The Spring BreakThru edition

April 10, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-The winner of Saturday’s Athena vs. Harley Cameron quarterfinal match vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne April 10, 2025 @ 8:35 am

    Having seen the layout of that building, I may have to check out some clips to see just how bad it looks for wrestling.

    Reply

