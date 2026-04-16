TNA Impact TV taping spoilers (4/15): Full report on the second night of tapings for upcoming television shows (spoilers)

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, send a report or basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

TNA Impact taping

April 15, 2026, in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Liam Roberge

Xplosion Tapings

1. John Skyler defeated Orion

2. Jada Stone defeated M by Elegance

3. Joe Alonzo defeated Eli Isom

Episode Three

Editor’s Note: TNA taped two episodes on Tuesday. Check the main page for Liam’s report on that taping.

1. Nic Nemeth defeated Bear Bronson. Ryan Nemeth was on commentary. The other members of The System tried to interfere, but they were distracted by KC Navarro.

Rick Swann cut a promo asking BDE to stay in the back during his title match.

There was an Elijah concert with Frankie Kazarian disguised as Elijah. The real Elijah attacked Kazarian and played a song challenging him to a Walk With Elias match (it was taped on Tuesday).

EC3 delivered a promo.

Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore delivered a promo about the Undead Realm. They challenged Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade.

2. Dutch defeated Matt Hardy. Matt did not use his Broken persona despite bringing it back at Tuesday’s taping. It took Hardy two tries to put Dutch through a table, which he had spray painted with the word “Sacrifice!”

The Elegance Brand talked to Daria Rae and asked her to give Ash a Knockouts Title match.

Injury report: Frankie Kazarian was being evaluated, Trey Miguel and Leon Slater were out, and Mike Santana and Rick Swann were cleared.

Lei Ying Lee cut a promo asking why Xia Brookside betrayed her. Xia said it was because Lee cost her the Knockouts Title before Rebellion by showing her a video of her father before the match. They looked to reconcile, but Xia attacked Lee again.

3. Elayna black defeated Katie Arquette.

Order 4 delivered a promo about Mustafa Ali holding a TNA International Title open challenge, a random country draw. It ended up being Australia with Adam Brooks as the representative (they taped the match on Tuesday).

The System was featured in a promo about Nic Nemeth and Leon Slater.

4. Mike Santana defeated Rich Swann to retain the TNA World Championship.

Episode Four

Indi Hartwell cut a promo about coming for the Knockouts Title.

1. Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade defeated Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore.

Mike Santana cut a promo about choosing his next opponent. Daria Rae came out and booked a No. 1 contenders Battle Royal for next week.

Elayna Black’s promo about coming for the Knockouts Title was interrupted by The Concierge and Ash by Elegance. Indi Hartwell interrupted them. Elayna retreated, and Indi got the better of a brawl with Ash.

2. Lei Ying Lee defeated Ariana Grace to win the Knockouts Title.

3. Eric Young defeated EC3 in a No DQ match. Young put EC3 through a table with a piledriver and another inside the ring.

4. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers defeated Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles.

5. Moose and Leon Slater defeated Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander. In a dark segment, the rest of The System came out and attacked Slater and Moose. The Hardys and Lei Ying Lee made the save.