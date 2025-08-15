TNA Impact results (8/14): Moore’s review of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz, Mike Santana vs. Eric Young, Matt Cardona vs. John Skyler

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,099)

Taped July 25, 2025, in Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center

Simulcast August 14, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired…

While the TNA Impact opening theme was playing, the show cut in the middle of it to cut to backstage, where Moose was on the ground selling a beatdown. The rest of The System members were checking on him. They saw Santino backstage and told him that they were heading to the ring to wrestle their scheduled match right now…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

The System made their entrance for their match against Trick Williams and First Class. Hannifan noted that the match was scheduled for later in the show, but The System demanded it right now. Eddie Edwards took the mic and demanded First Class and Trick come out. First Class and Trick came out. Both teams brawled at ringside. Hannifan noted that the match was supposed to be the main event of the show.

Myers hit the pile of wrestlers with a plancha. JDC hit the pile of wrestlers with an Asai Moonsault. The bell rang once Eddie and Trick were in the ring…

John’s Thoughts: Low key, Trick Williams is deceptively large (which stands out when you see him face-to-face with wrestlers like Moose or AJ Francis). Seeing Francis and Trick next to Swann makes Swann look much smaller, too (he isn’t the biggest dude in the first place, but that doesn’t take away from his immense talent).

1. Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and Rich Swann vs. “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Johnny Dango Curtis. Trick nailed Eddie with a kick and tagged in Swann. Eddie turned the tables with a clothesline and sent him into JDC, who hit him with a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Eddie hit Swann with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Myers tagged in and hit Swann with an elbow drop for a nearfall.

Swann dumped JDC to ringside and hit him with punches. AJ tagged in and hit JDC with a clothesline for a two count. Francis hit JDC with the Flop Dollar Tennessee Whiskey. Trick tagged in and hit JDC with a Flapjack and spin kick for a two count. The heels cut the ring off on JDC with tags and isolation offense. JDC got a window of opportunity after hitting AJ with a back suplex.

Myers tagged in and cleaned house. Myers hit Swann with a Falcon Arrow for a two count. The System dumped Trick and AJ to ringside. While JDC and Edwards were at ringside, Rich Swann rolled up Myers with his feet on the ropes for leverage to pick up the win.

Rich Swann, AJ Francis, and Trick Williams defeated Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC via pinfall in 6:11.

The heels gloated at ringside. Rehwoldt then hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good start to the show. Since they treat these tapings as live, I hope that the beatdown of Moose gets used as an angle to protect Moose for his presumed loss to Trick at the Friday night TNA+ show (now that Moose is freshly turned babyface, it would be good to protect him as much as possible). A good brawl with a logical finish to reintroduce former World Champion Rich Swann with a win off rip. There’s a part of me hoping that First Class adds one more member to fill in the role that KC Navarro did so well, eat losses. Rich looks like that visually, but if I were TNA, I’d be protecting him given his talent and equity (he was the World Champ that lost the belt to Kenny Omega). There’s also a part of me that’s rooting for the guy to succeed, as he has been accountable for his slip-ups while on the sauce, and has always come off like a good guy behind the scenes.

A trailer aired for the Slammiversary Fade to Black documentary, which is now available to all TNA+ subscribers (it was first-access for annual members)…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna vs. Holly Hudson and Myla Grace. Hudson and Luna started off the match with chain wrestling. Both women got in pins after moves. Grace tagged in and hit Luna with a CQC and dropkick combo. Grace and Hudson hit Luna with tandem strikes. Hudson slowed things down and worked on Luna with methodical strikes. Luna shrugged off Hudson and Grace and hit Hudson with a German Suplex.

Indi tagged in and hit both opponents with clotheslines and spinebusters, with Hartwell actually slamming Hudson on top of Grace. Hartwell hit Grace with the Hurts Donut for the victory.

Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna defeated Myla Grace and Holly Hudson via pinfall in 3:42.

Both teams showed sportsmanship and shook hands after. As Hartwell was walking up the ramp, she was blindsided by Rosemary, who was in the crowd and spat green mist in Indi’s face. Dani went to check on the fallen Indi…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: What’s a bit funny, is Hartwell and Luna in one of their first matches together, already seem way more over than Spitfire was during their long run (It helps that Indi has an innate ability to get over with any crowd. Luna is also showing something with her power moves). Grace and Hudson are doing fine in their enhancement roles for now, and I see them as two standout singles wrestlers whenever they decide to elevate up the card (Grace in particular has a great look and is solid in the ring. Her being able to pass for an Irish clone of Alexa Bliss doesn’t hurt either). Rosemary’s post-match attack only tells me that they might be setting her up to lose a filler match to Indi Hartwell at an upcoming semi-canon TNA+ show.

A replay was shown of Joe Hendry losing to Mustafa Ali last week after interference from Tasha Steelz and Agent Zero…

Hannifan hyped up the upcoming weekend of TNA Tapings and the Emergence show…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. John Skyler (w/Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch) vs. Matt Cardona. Skyler broke up ten punches in the corner by tripping Cardona off the top rope. Skyler worked on Cardona with a side headlock and clubbing blows. Cardona came back with a facebuster and Missile Dropkick. Tasha got in the way to block a Broski Boot. Hotch got on the rope for the distraction. Skyler tried to roll up Cardona, but Cardona shrugged it off and then gave Skyler a Ruff Ryder Leg Lariat for the victory.

Matt Cardona defeated John Skyler via pinfall in 2:19.

Hotch and Skyler put the boots to Cardona after the match. Mustafa Ali walked to ringside looking pleased. Ali sent Agent Zero to the ring. Agent Zero hit Cardona with a Choke Bomb. Skyler, Hotch, Zero, and Steelz stood tall in the ring, while Ali clapped at ringside…

John’s Thoughts: Skyler takes the loss like he usually does, but I like the post match as it has Order 4 leaving with heat two weeks in a row against two strong babyfaces (even though I’m not the biggest fan of Cardona back to being in babyface Zack Ryder mode). I like that TNA is putting in the effort to establish Order 4 as a strong heel faction over the last few weeks. Order 4 has become a huge bright spot on the show with their implosion and reformation storyline. Tasha Steelz, in particular, comes off really well as their ring-leader.

A medic was checking on Indi Hartwell in the sponsored “recovery room”. Jody Threat showed up to check on Indi. Dani Luna showed up to check on Indi. Jody and Dani bickered over who will check up on Indi. The medic told both women to back off while he checked up on Indi…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Bound for Glory…

Matt Cardona approached Tasha Steelz and the Secret Service, demanding a match against Mustafa Ali at Emergence. Tasha said she accepts that proposal on behalf of the administration…

A replay aired of Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne eating a tag loss to Kelani Jordan on NXT. NXT GM Ava booked Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Ash by Elegance for the Knockouts title at the NXT Heatwave PLE. Ava also booked Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand for next week’s NXT…

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella hosted a summit for the Knockouts Tag Team title contenders that will be wrestling at Emergence. Santino introduced the tag team champions first, the “Elephant” Brand (Elegance Brand). Rehwoldt called Santino a bumbling fool for calling them Elephants. Heather and M came out to represent the Brand. Santino then introduced “Lady” Lee (Lei Ying) and Xia Brookside. The IInspiration was then introduced.

Fatal Influence was the last to make their entrance. Heather handed the mic to M first. M said everyone else was a degenerate. She said they were the most dominant because they had the gold. Lee spoke in Mandarin and Brookside said they were going to beat every other team. Jazmyn Nyx said that it’ll be funny if NXT takes two more title belts from TNA. Henley said everyone knows that NXT is the superior brand.

Jessie McKay said it looks like Nyx and Henley have been hit in the head too many times. Cassie Lee said they came back to TNA to become the two-time Knockouts tag champions. Everyone got in each other’s mugs, with Santino having to mediate. Santino allowed them to brawl for five seconds and then called out security to separate the women. McKay, Lee, Brookside, and Brookside gave the guards and wrestlers at ringside dives from the top rope…

John’s Thoughts: Basic mic-wise, but I liked the segment showcasing the depth of the current TNA Knockouts roster (supplemented a bit by NXT’s Fatal Influence). Santino is actually doing way better than expected as a babyface GM as his comedy doesn’t undercut any of the wrestlers, which is what I feared it would do when he first took the role (unlike Scott D’Amore, who was a great character, but he booked himself to be the most protected babyface on the roster that made the heels look like chumps). This might be the deepest women’s tag division in wrestling in a long time. It’s not just two teams feuding as these four teams have a logical reason to fight (we also saw Hartwell-Luna and Hudson-Grace in the prior segment). We don’t even need Eric Young in the women’s division because the division is so thin (Unfortunately, Eric Young will probably forever have the Knockouts Tag Team championship record, because they allowed him to hold that belt with ODB for over 400 days).

Gia Miller approached Rosemary backstage and asked her why she spat poison on Indi Hartwell? Rosemary said that she wants to cut out Indi’s heart. Rosemary said Indi walked into this realm trying to own it and take the Knockouts Title. Rosemary said that Indi is blind to the dark forces that roam around in this place. Rosemary said she spat at Indi to actually blind her. Rosemary said as the matriarch of the division, you can address her as “gatekeeper” to the Knockouts title…

John’s Thoughts: Welp, a little bit on the nose with the “Gatekeper” job title.

It was time for the sponsored TNA Injury Report. Moose was medically cleared after his hip injury from earlier in the show. Hannifan noted that Moose will go into his title match at Emergence with a lingering hip injury. Indi Hartwell is day-to-day with eye irritation. Home Town Man is cleared after bruised ribs…[c]

Steph De Lander and Mance Warner cut a promo while standing in front of a chain link fence. Mance said if it’s wrong for him to make sweet love to his wife, then you can lock him up and throw away the key. Steph said they may be suspended, but they don’t listen to the rules. Mance said you can’t keep them away from TNA. Steph said they’ll show up whenever they want, sooner rather than later. Mance and Steph made out…

The Northern Armory made their entrance, and they wear ski masks these days. Mike Santana made his entrance from the tunnel and the crowd. Young hit Santana with an axe handle strike just as the bell rang…

4. Mike Santana vs. Eric Young (w/Judas Icarus, Travis Williams). Young dumped Santana to ringside to get attacked by Icarus and Williams. Young then worked on Santana with methodical offense. Rehowldt ran through TNA’s upcoming live events. Santana managed to ground Young with a flying right hand and enzuigiri. Santana hit Icarus and Williams with a Flip Dive. Santana hit Young with a Rolling Buck 50 for a nearfall.

Young shoved Santana off the top rope and hit him with a diving elbow drop for a nearfall. Santana rolled up Young for a two count and got a two count after a Death Valley Driver. After both men traded counters, Santana caught Young with Spin the Block for the victory.

Mike Santana defeated Eric Young via pinfall in 5:31.

Icarus and Williams put the boots to Santana after the match. Sami Callihan ran out to chase off the heels. Sami held up Santana’s hand in victory to end the segment…

Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…

John’s Thoughts: Simple enhancement win for Santana. Eric Young is dead as a character these days and is at the lowest point in terms of importance. He’s almost as low as when he was stuck on WWE’s C shows (yes, he gets TV time, but he’s getting TV time as a “mild annoyance”). I would take Young going back to Showtime mode in a heartbeat. They’re not making Sami’s retirement a stipulation at Emergence, which tells me that they might do an angle involving Sami. Possibly with him going heel, which should be fun, especially since they’ve lampshaded how bad his character has been since he experimented with being a wrestling computer hacker. I hope it has nothing to do with Eric Young and his dud faction. I would take Sami bringing back Jake Crist and maybe another Ohio-based wrestler or two to re-ignite OvE, the time when Sami was at his peak in the company.

A replay aired of Joe Hendry defeating Charlie Dempsey (William Regal’s son) on NXT. They also aired the end of the main event of NXT where Trick left Je’von Evans hanging as DarkState gave him a Shield Bomb to pick up the win…

Frankie Kazarian made his entrance for his King’s Speech talk show. Kazarian had a mic stand with what looked like a shirt wrapped around it. Kazarian called the crowd “peasants” and the viewers “marks”. Kazarian introduced Jake Something first. Kazarian praised Jake Something for wearing clothes for once (that was a good jab). Kazarian then introduced International Champion Steve Maclin.

Kazarian demanded that both men act like gentlemen in front of him and not act like savages, like they usually do. Kazarian asked Jake what he thinks about facing Maclin in a no-DQ title match at Emergence. Jake didn’t answer and just locked in on Maclin. Kazarian then asked Maclin, and Maclin did the same. Kazarian praised both men for being wordsmiths. Maclin then put his hand on Kazarian’s mic to shut him up.

Maclin said he will talk, and Kazarian needs to shut the hell up. Maclin said at Emergence, we might find out if Jake is actually “something”. Kazarian said you don’t take the mic from him on his show, even if you are some coast guard army guy (I feel bad that the coast guard always are the butt of military jokes). Jake choked Kazarian while he was ranting.

Kazarian ducked to ringside when Maclin went for a DDT on him. When Maclin turned back around, Something hit Maclin with a Black Hole Slam. Something posed with the International title to end the segment…

Hannifan hyped the main event of the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Best part of the segment was Kazarian’s heel mic work, but other than that, the International Title Picture is just cold. Jake Something doesn’t feel like a contender. He beat Mance Warner (who is also ice cold) in a short garbage match. He also lost clean to Enzo Amore in a three-minute match the week prior. Maclin has been a strong character in the past, but he has nothing to sink his teeth into at the moment, which hurts the debuting belt he has. If anything, I’d find a way to get the International title on Frankie Kazarian, who I think would be a lot of fun as a chicken heel champ.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Indi Hartwell vs. Rosemary and Home Town Man vs. Ryan Nemeth were announced for the Emergence pre-show. Hannifan then ran through the advertised Emergence card…

Entrances for the next match took place. Hannifan noted that the Hardys are the inaugural tag team champions for the Fourth Rope promotion and that Fourth Rope was a partner of TNA…[c]

Hannifan ran through TNA’s upcoming live events…

The show cut to Sami Callihan backstage. Sami said he used to be one of the most feared men in pro wrestling, who lived for chaos. He said the Death Machine used to fear no man, but even the death machine can fear Father Time. Sami said at Emergence that he isn’t just fighting Mike Santana, he’s fighting time itself. He said people wonder if the Death Machine still has it.

Sami said if he doesn’t get his hand raised at Emergence, he’ll do the honorable thing by taking his office job, unlacing his wrestling boots, and leaving them in the middle of the ring to retire. Eddie Edwards approached Sami and told Sami that they had a lot of history together (the Sami-Eddie bat incident). Eddie said he and Sami were supposed to fight forever like Batman and Joker.

Eddie said that Sami used to laugh after busting Eddie’s eye with a bat. Eddie wondered what happened to Sami after he broke his leg and got a cushy backstage gig in TNA. Eddie said if Sami’s last match is at Emergence, he hopes Sami can win, to prove to the world that he’s the Death Machine. Eddie said guys like him and Sami are the last of a dying breed…

John’s Thoughts: So many wrestlers use the words “last of a dying breed” to the point where I don’t know what these dying breeds are? It is odd seeing Eddie and the System all of a sudden turn babyface with no rhyme or reason. Eddie is happy-go-lucky and slapping hands with fans again (Alisha can’t even cut a promo anymore due to them being babyface, and she was the best heel promo of the group). That aside, Eddie’s speech to Sami was solid. He was such a rough promo half his TNA run, but he really evolved to a good talker, which was as his peak when he was the leader of the Honor No More faction.

The show cut back to the main event…

5. Leon Slater, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, and Cedric Alexander. Slater and Alexander started the match with quick chain wrestling. Reed tagged in and caught Slater with a bicycle kick. Slater came back with a twisting enzuigiri. Matt and Jeff tagged in and swarmed Reed with signature moves. Slater hit Reed with a big boot for a two count.

Matt hit Reed with his signature Delete face smashes into the buckle. Wentz blind tagged in and hit Slater with a Slingshot Codebreaker for a nearfall. Wentz took down Slater with a CQC combo. Jeff tagged in and hit Wentz with Poetry in Motion.[c]

The Rascalz and Alexander cut the ring in half on Matt. Matt got a window of opportunity after hitting Wentz with a Superplex. Jeff tagged in and hit Alexander with an Atomic and an Elbow Drop for a nearfall. Jeff hit Alexander with Whisper of the Wind for a nearfall. Slater and Reed tagged in, with Slater turning him inside out with a running move. Slater hit both Rascalz with a double elbow to get a two count on Wentz.

The wrestlers took turns hitting signature moves on each other. Reed hit Slater with a Draping Final Cut for a nearfall. The Hardys and Slater held their opponents in place and hit them with successive Twist of Fates. The Rascalz dragged Alexander to ringside while Jeff went for a Swanton. Slater hit all three opponents with Poetry in Motion to ringside. Jeff hit Alexander with Poetry in Motion.

Matt hit Alexander with a Side Effect. Jeff and Slater hit Alexander with splashes. The Rascalz broke up the pin. The Rascalz hit Matt and Jeff with Hesitation Dropkicks. Reed hit The Hardys with a dive at ringside. Slater hit Reed with a flip dive over the ringpost. Alexander dodged a Swanton 450 and hit Slater with the Lumber Check for the victory.

Cedric Alexander, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed defeated Leon Slater, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy via pinfall in 17:28.

The three champions faced off with the three Emergence challengers to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A very fun six person tag team match. Leon Slater continues to have great chemistry with his childhood heroes, and their team is made even more wholesome due to the literal fact of Leon being able to live the dream, teaming with arguably the greatest tag team of all time (at least to the Millennial Generation, Zoomer generation too, as Slater is a Zoomer). The finish surprised me a bit, as for some reason, I had it in my mind that Matt would be the designated fall guy for the team to set up the title defense.

Slater loses nothing in defeat, and it puts some steam behind Alexander to pluck out a clean win. That should be a very entertaining X Division title match between Alexander and Slater at the Emergence show, simply because we know Alexander has it in him to elevate anyone to another level in the ring. This episode of Impact was a solid go-home show to the Emergence show. TNA is timing their TNA+ shows better these days compared to a year ago when their TNA+ shows were all over the place, making it way too hard to tell well-paced stories.