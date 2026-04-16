TNA Impact TV taping spoilers (4/14): Full results of the tapings for upcoming television shows (spoilers)

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

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TNA Impact taping

April 14, 2026, in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Liam Roberge

Xplosion Tapings

1. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch defeated Bryce Donovan and Vinny Scalice.

2. Mr Elegance defeated Jason Hotch, BDE, and Home Town Man in a four-way. Mr Elegance slid down the ramp accidentally, and the wrestlers made fun of it the rest of the night.

3. Elayna Black defeated Sophia Rose.

Episode One

1. KC Navarro defeated AJ Francis. Nic Nemeth sat in on commentary and distracted Francis. After the match, the crew cleaned up baby oil because KC slipped.

EC3 delivered a promo.

The System had a promo segment. Leon Slater and Moose interrupted. Daria Rae booked a handicap match.

Elijah asked for a rematch with Frankie Kazarian. Daria called Kazarian.

Mustafa Ali announced that he would hold an open challenge for his newly won TNA International Title.

2. Jada Stone defeated Tasha Steelz.

An Undead Realm segment was shown. It included Joseph Park returning and helping Rosemary get a divorce. Tessa Blanchard and her crew attacked. There was a priestess, but I’m not sure who it was.

The Nemenths, KC Navarro, and The System had a backstage confrontation.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana agreed to give Rick Swann a title shot on the next episode.

Injury report: Trey Miguel and the Hardys are out. Indi Hartwell and EC3 were cleared.

Lei Ying Lee delivered a promo about Xia Brooksidy’s betrayal. Xia said nothing

3. EC3 fought Eric Young to a no-contest. Young attacked EC3 during his entrance. The match ended after the referee was taken out. Post-match, Young put a chair around EC3’s neck and ran him into the ring steps.

Undead Realm: Tessa Blanchard tied up Rosemary. The Priestess walked away with James Mitchell. Mara Sade was there to help Rosemary. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore helped Blanchard. Allie returned to even the odds.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy delivered a promo challenging The Righteous to a Broken Rules match. Note: I attended the Hardy Party on Monday, and the Hardys said during a Q&A session that they filmed a cinematic with The Righteous.

4. “The System” Eddie Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers defeated Moose and Leon Slater in a four-on-two handicap match.

Episode Two

1. Mustafa Ali defeated Adam Brooks to retain the TNA International Championship. This was an open challenge match.

2. Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian in a Walk With Elijah match. It was a strap match that started backstage. The strap broke toward the end of the match.

3. Mr Elegance defeated Home Town Man.

Leon Slater agreed to give Cedric Alexander an X Division Title match on the live Impact on May 14 in Sacramento, a day before Slater could become the longest reigning X Division Champion in history. The System attacked Slater. Moose evened the odds.

4. Jeff Hardy defeated Vincent. Broken Matt Hardy returned and caused a distraction that led to Jeff winning.