Anthem makes cuts to the TNA office staff

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthem made cuts to the TNA office staff on Thursday. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that there were a number of cuts, including Dave Sahadi, who held the position of creative director. In other news, RD Evans, who was considered head of creative, either left the company on his own or it was a mutual decision. The cuts were described as restructuring by Anthem officials.

Powell’s POV: Sahadi was a longtime employee. He worked for TNA and previously WWE on the production side. Johnson noted he did not believe that any wrestlers were cut as part of Thursday’s moves.