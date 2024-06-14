TNA Against All Odds lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Against All Odds event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium.

-Moose vs. Matt Hardy in a Broken Rules match for the TNA Championship

-Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts Title in an open challenge

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven for the X Division Title

-Mike Santana and Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz

-Joe Hendry (w/Ace Steel) vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

-PCO vs. Rich Swann

-(Pre-Show) Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham

-Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle for the Knockouts Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: The show is available for TNA+ subscribers or as a TrillerTV.com pay-per-view for $9.99. The pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET.