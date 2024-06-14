TNA Against All Odds lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Against All Odds event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium.
-Moose vs. Matt Hardy in a Broken Rules match for the TNA Championship
-Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts Title in an open challenge
-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven for the X Division Title
-Mike Santana and Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz
-Joe Hendry (w/Ace Steel) vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey
-PCO vs. Rich Swann
-(Pre-Show) Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham
-Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards vs. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle for the Knockouts Tag Titles
Powell’s POV: The show is available for TNA+ subscribers or as a TrillerTV.com pay-per-view for $9.99. The pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET.
Be the first to comment