AEW’s Matt Sydal undergoing major foot surgery

June 14, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Matt Sydal announced that he would be undergoing foot surgery today.

Powell’s POV: Sydal suffered the initial injury in a motorcycle accident that left his foot broken in four places. The injury kept him sidelined from the ring for over two years. It’s amazing he’s been able to work on the bad foot for as long and as well as he has. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

