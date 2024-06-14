AEW’s Matt Sydal undergoing major foot surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Matt Sydal announced that he would be undergoing foot surgery today.

After 12 years of suffering, I’m getting my right foot fixed today. The surgeon has to break and re-fuse three bones, and use hardware to set my toes into the joints. Thank you to @AEW and our Medical Staff for the care. Thanks to the fans who’ve stuck with me the whole time.… pic.twitter.com/qJN2mDmcDk — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) June 14, 2024

Powell’s POV: Sydal suffered the initial injury in a motorcycle accident that left his foot broken in four places. The injury kept him sidelined from the ring for over two years. It’s amazing he’s been able to work on the bad foot for as long and as well as he has. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.