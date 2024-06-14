WWE Speed – Ricochet vs. Andrade for the WWE Speed Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Ricochet vs. Andrade for the WWE Speed Title. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Andrade defeated Ricochet to win the title. The match was taped prior to Ricochet’s injury angle on Raw, which was not acknowledged during the Speed stream. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/NoonET on X or Fridays at the same time for title matches. There was no announcement regarding what will air on Wednesday’s show, though it will presumably be the start of a new four-man tournament for a shot at the title.